Armenia Should Stop Destructive Approaches - Western Azerbaijan Community

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. Armenia should
abandon unconstructive approaches such as imposing conditions for
signing a peace treaty, said in the statement of the Western
Azerbaijan Community, Trend reports.
"Armenian officials' recent statements on the 'observance of
three principles,' 'withdrawal of troops from the border,' and
'international guarantee mechanism' for signing the peace treaty
demonstrate that this country is not interested in signing the
treaty and is delaying the process with various artificial
obstacles. This appears to be tied to an increase in the amount of
weaponry acquired from foreign countries, particularly France, as
well as the European Union mission in this country, which offers
Armenia hope," the community said in the statement.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN14122023000187011040ID1107598328
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.