               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Armenia Should Stop Destructive Approaches - Western Azerbaijan Community


12/14/2023 9:22:51 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. Armenia should abandon unconstructive approaches such as imposing conditions for signing a peace treaty, said in the statement of the Western Azerbaijan Community, Trend reports.

"Armenian officials' recent statements on the 'observance of three principles,' 'withdrawal of troops from the border,' and 'international guarantee mechanism' for signing the peace treaty demonstrate that this country is not interested in signing the treaty and is delaying the process with various artificial obstacles. This appears to be tied to an increase in the amount of weaponry acquired from foreign countries, particularly France, as well as the European Union mission in this country, which offers Armenia hope," the community said in the statement.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN14122023000187011040ID1107598328

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search