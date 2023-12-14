Working Group Of Azerbaijani Cabinet Of Ministers Vets Monitoring Of Inflation And Prices

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. A regular
meeting of the working group on monitoring inflation and prices was
held, the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan told
Trend .
The working group meeting, chaired by the head of the Cabinet of
Ministers Office, Rufat Mammadov, discussed price changes in the
consumer market from January to November 2023, including food and
non-food products, paid services rendered to the population, the
price index for imported products in the food market, agricultural
producer prices, government anti-inflationary measures, and ways of
fulfilling the instructions assigned to the relevant
structures.
According to State Statistics Committee data, the average annual
inflation rate from January to November 2023 was 9.4 percent in
single-digit terms, while the annual inflation rate was 2.6
percent. According to the most recent UN Food and Agriculture
Organization data, the food price index in November declined 10.6
percent year on year. The inflation dynamics have slowed as a
result of external variables and anti-inflationary measures.
The meeting addressed the issues of the study of the food
market, where the highest price growth is observed, the reasons for
the differences between the prices, the level of concentration of
imports of the presented goods used in the calculation of the
consumer price index, the results of competitive analysis on the
sale of agricultural products and medicines on the market, the
costs of the supply chain based on imports and domestically
produced products, as well as anti-inflationary monetary policy
conducted by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and
Communication.
The Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication
presented a methodological framework document on the basic
principles of the Price Tracking Annex, in which it was deemed
appropriate to establish a working group consisting of
representatives of the relevant structures.
At the end of the meeting, the head of the working group on
monitoring inflation and prices noted that next year the necessary
work will be done to continue anti-inflationary measures, to ensure
a healthy competitive environment in the domestic market, to
monitor prices and study their causes, and to ensure an acceptable
level of inflation for economic growth.
The adoption of the Competition Code will give a positive
impetus to these processes.
