Estonia To Send EUR 80M Military Aid Package To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Estonia will send a EUR 80 million military aid package to Ukraine, which includes Javelin anti-tank missiles.

The Estonian Defense Ministry announced this on the X social media platform, Ukrinform reports.

"Estonia had decided to send Ukraine a EUR 80 million military aid package, including Javelin anti-tank missiles. Ukraine's fight for freedom can only succeed if allies continue helping Ukrainians," the post reads.

Earlier reports said that Norway would allocate $1.8 billion in aid to Ukraine by the end of this year and would continue to support the country from the first months of 2024.

Photo: Estonian Defense Ministry / X