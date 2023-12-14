Estonia To Send EUR 80M Military Aid Package To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Estonia will send a EUR 80 million military aid package to Ukraine, which includes Javelin anti-tank missiles.
The Estonian Defense Ministry announced this on the X social media platform, Ukrinform reports.
"Estonia had decided to send Ukraine a EUR 80 million military aid package, including Javelin anti-tank missiles. Ukraine's fight for freedom can only succeed if allies continue helping Ukrainians," the post reads.
Earlier reports said that Norway would allocate $1.8 billion in aid to Ukraine by the end of this year and would continue to support the country from the first months of 2024.
Photo: Estonian Defense Ministry / X
