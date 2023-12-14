Woman Wounded As Russians Shell Kherson Suburbs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian soldiers have shelled the Kherson community, wounding a woman and damaging houses.

That's according to the Kherson city military administration , Ukrinform reports.

"At around 14:00, Russian troops launched another attack on the Kherson city territorial community from the temporarily occupied left bank [of the Dnipro River]," the post said.

It added that a woman born in 1941 suffered a concussion in the city suburbs.

