Woman Wounded As Russians Shell Kherson Suburbs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian soldiers have shelled the Kherson community, wounding a woman and damaging houses.
That's according to the Kherson city military administration , Ukrinform reports.
"At around 14:00, Russian troops launched another attack on the Kherson city territorial community from the temporarily occupied left bank [of the Dnipro River]," the post said.
It added that a woman born in 1941 suffered a concussion in the city suburbs.
MENAFN14122023000193011044ID1107598325
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.