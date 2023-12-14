Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan Discuss Military Cooperation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The First Deputy Minister of Defence and Chief of the General
Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, held a
meeting with the delegation led by the Deputy Chief of the General
Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.
The delegation will also feature Major General Marat Aimashev,
head of the Operational Planning Department, who is on a working
visit to Azerbaijan.
Before the meeting, the Kazakh delegation visited the Alley of
Shehids (Martyrs) and paid tribute to the memory of Martyrs, who
sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial
integrity of Azerbaijan.
Colonel General K. Valiyev welcomed Kazakh guests and expressed
his satisfaction with seeing them in Azerbaijan. He noted that
bilateral military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan is
based on friendly and fraternal relations. The necessity of such
meetings in terms of the expansion of military cooperation was
emphasised.
Major General M. Aymashev expressed his gratitude for the warm
reception and hospitality. He emphasised the importance of the
mutual exchange of experience.
The meeting discussed the current state and development
prospects of military cooperation between the two countries and
other issues of common interest.
Then the Kazakh delegation arrived at the Main Operational
Department. At the meeting with the Chief of the Main Department,
Lieutenant General Azer Aliyev, a wide exchange of views was held
on cooperation in the military and military-educational spheres, as
well as on holding joint exercises in 2024.
At the Central Command Posts of the Azerbaijan Defence Ministry
and the Air Force, as well as at the Centre for War Games of the
Military Administration Institute of the National Defence
University, the guests were given detailed information about their
main areas of activity, opportunities, and capabilities.
