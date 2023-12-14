Traditional Soups To Warm Up In Winter

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



After a long day battling the chills of the fierce cold winter, there's nothing that quite compares to tucking in a warm bowl of soup.

Azerbaijan's warm-up soups are mighty enough to lift your mood on cold winter nights.







A bowl of warming soup is the best comfort food for you in the coldest season. Stay warm with these flavour-packed soups!

Traditional Soup Piti

Piti is traditionally made of chickpeas soaked in water overnight, lamb, onion, saffron, chestnut, dried plum, and sheep tail fat.

It is cooked in ceramic clay pots called dopu, which coms in different shapes, but the most widespread is the small pot, which holds a single serving

Pieces of dried lavash are put into the broth, which is traditionally eaten separately from the meat and vegetables. Later, the stewed meat and vegetables may be mashed together and eaten.

Here you can find instructions on how to eat piti the right way.

First comes the soup. Break up some dry bread in a bowl, and pour the liquid out of your dopu over the bread.

When you have enjoyed the soup with sumac and onion, spoon the remaining contents of the dopu into the bowl. Mash together the tender meat, chickpeas, chestnuts, and plums, and eat with more sumac and onion. Tea would be the best way to conclude your meal.







Dushbara Dumpling Soup

On cold winter days, Dushbara will definitely warm your stomach. Dushbara is a sort of dumplings of dough filled with ground meat and cooked in lamb broth.

Dushbara is typically made from dough (wheat flour, egg, water), mutton (boneless), onions, vinegar, dried mint, pepper, and salt. The dish is prepared either with water or meat broth. Mutton can be substituted with beef or even with chicken.

This soup is served with sprinkles of dried mint. Vinegar mixed with shredded garlic is added or served separately to taste

Gurza is very similar to dushbara but a bit larger and is usually served with bouillon.

Both dishes are dumplings with minced meat, but gurza differs from dushbara with its beautifully twisted form.





