Traditional Soups To Warm Up In Winter

Laman Ismayilova Read more
After a long day battling the chills of the fierce cold winter,
there's nothing that quite compares to tucking in a warm bowl of
soup.
Azerbaijan's warm-up soups are mighty enough to lift your mood
on cold winter nights.
A bowl of warming soup is the best comfort food for you in the
coldest season. Stay warm with these flavour-packed soups!
Traditional Soup Piti
Piti is traditionally made of chickpeas soaked in water
overnight, lamb, onion, saffron, chestnut, dried plum, and sheep
tail fat.
It is cooked in ceramic clay pots called dopu, which coms in
different shapes, but the most widespread is the small pot, which
holds a single serving
Pieces of dried lavash are put into the broth, which is
traditionally eaten separately from the meat and vegetables. Later,
the stewed meat and vegetables may be mashed together and
eaten.
Here you can find instructions on how to eat piti the right
way.
First comes the soup. Break up some dry bread in a bowl, and
pour the liquid out of your dopu over the bread.
When you have enjoyed the soup with sumac and onion, spoon the
remaining contents of the dopu into the bowl. Mash together the
tender meat, chickpeas, chestnuts, and plums, and eat with more
sumac and onion. Tea would be the best way to conclude your
meal.
Dushbara Dumpling Soup
On cold winter days, Dushbara will definitely warm your stomach.
Dushbara is a sort of dumplings of dough filled with ground meat
and cooked in lamb broth.
Dushbara is typically made from dough (wheat flour, egg, water),
mutton (boneless), onions, vinegar, dried mint, pepper, and salt.
The dish is prepared either with water or meat broth. Mutton can be
substituted with beef or even with chicken.
This soup is served with sprinkles of dried mint. Vinegar mixed
with shredded garlic is added or served separately to taste
Gurza is very similar to dushbara but a bit larger and is
usually served with bouillon.
Both dishes are dumplings with minced meat, but gurza differs
from dushbara with its beautifully twisted form.
