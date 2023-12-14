Baku Approves Regulations For Work Of Azerbaijani-Armenian Delimitation Commission

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Baku has approved the regulations for the work of the
Azerbaijani-Armenian delimitation commission. The relevant decision
was signed by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Azernews reports.
To Recall, the regulations of the Azerbaijani-Armenian
Commission on delimitation have been approved in Yerevan, by
Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan.
It should be noted that a meeting of the Azerbaijani-Armenian
commission on delimitation was held on 30 November at the
Gazakh-Ijavan border. At the meeting, Azerbaijani and Armenian
Deputy Prime Ministers Shahin Mustafayev and Mher Grigoryan
discussed the delimitation of the borders of the two countries.
MENAFN14122023000195011045ID1107598318
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.