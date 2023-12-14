Baku Approves Regulations For Work Of Azerbaijani-Armenian Delimitation Commission

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay

Baku has approved the regulations for the work of the Azerbaijani-Armenian delimitation commission. The relevant decision was signed by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Azernews reports.

To Recall, the regulations of the Azerbaijani-Armenian Commission on delimitation have been approved in Yerevan, by Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan.

It should be noted that a meeting of the Azerbaijani-Armenian commission on delimitation was held on 30 November at the Gazakh-Ijavan border. At the meeting, Azerbaijani and Armenian Deputy Prime Ministers Shahin Mustafayev and Mher Grigoryan discussed the delimitation of the borders of the two countries.