CLS Health Expands Reach With New Primary Care Facility In Pearland

PEARLAND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2023 / CLS Health continues its strategic expansion into the Greater Houston area. The Shadow Creek clinic is a vital component of CLS Health's comprehensive multi-specialty network within the Houston Southeast corridor and part of the medical group's strategic expansion into the Greater Houston area.

CLS Health Shadow Creek Primary Care Clinic

CLS Health Shadow Creek is projected to become a cornerstone of healthcare in Pearland, offering a spectrum of primary care services. It will provide exceptional health services to patients for years to come. The clinic is strategically positioned to address the diverse healthcare needs of the community.

Under the leadership of Dr. Tanvir Ahmed, a highly experienced and board-certified family medicine physician, CLS Health Shadow Creek is well-equipped to offer expert medical care. Dr. Ahmed's expertise, combined with CLS Health's unique model, ensures a patient-centric approach that prioritizes individual well-being.

The Shadow Creek clinic can accommodate multiple providers, signaling CLS Health's commitment to expanding its reach and impact in the region. With a focus on holistic care, the clinic is designed to be a healthcare hub for the Pearland community.

CLS Health's expansion into Pearland marks another milestone in the organization's rapid growth trajectory. The introduction of new clinics and specialties reflects CLS Health's dedication to providing high-quality, personalized healthcare. The unique business model, centered around provider autonomy and ownership, remains a driving force in CLS Health's success.

"We are delighted to extend our footprint into Pearland, bringing our distinctive healthcare model to serve the community's needs. CLS Health Shadow Creek represents a continuation of our commitment to patient satisfaction and provider empowerment," remarked Megan Owen, CEO of CLS Health.

About CLS Health: CLS Health is a physician-owned healthcare group with a pioneering approach to comprehensive care. With over 33 locations and 160+ providers in the Greater Houston area, CLS Health emphasizes the satisfaction and empowerment of its physicians as a key element in delivering exceptional patient care. To learn more, visit cls .

