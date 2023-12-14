Mpact Elects 2024-2025 Officers

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Mpact, a national nonprofit organization that for nearly 30 years has shaped and advanced the movement to build great places to live around transit, announces Board of Directors leadership for 2024-2025.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2023 / Mpact, a national nonprofit organization that for more than 30 years has shaped and advanced the movement for transit-oriented communities, elected new officers for 2024-2025. Flora M. Castillo , President of Pivot Strategies, LLC., will be President. She is joined by Taiwo Jaiyeoba , City Manager and Chief Executive Officer of the City of Greensboro, North Carolina, as Vice President; Paul Skoutelas , President and Chief Executive Officer of the American Public Transportation Association (APTA), as Treasurer; and Adelee Le Grand , Strategic Advisor with Intellectual Concepts, LLC, as Secretary. Diana Mendes , Corporate President for Infrastructure and Mobility Equity at HNTB, continues as Immediate Past President. Their terms begin on Jan. 1, 2024.



Flora Castillo (left) and Diana Mendes (right)

Flora Castillo is incoming Board President at Mpact: Mobility, Community, Possibility. Diana Mendes continues on the Board as Immediate Past President.



Mpact (founded as Rail~Volution) convenes and supports a network of leaders, practitioners and advocates working in public transportation, connected mobility and technology options, land use and development. Mpact produces a highly-regarded annual conference, Mpact Transit + Community, provides capacity building and leadership development through Mpact:LAB, and offers year-round learning through Mpact:VOICES.

"This is a very exciting and challenging time for the transportation and infrastructure industry," said incoming President Castillo. "I am honored to serve as a steward of Mpact's mission, along with my fellow board members, as we work to innovate and share models for leveraging transit, mobility and development investments to create great places to live for all people. I look forward to building upon the strong foundation that Diana's leadership has advanced during her tenure over the last three years as our president."

Castillo , a nationally recognized health care executive and mobility and public transportation thought leader, is a former member of New Jersey Transit Board of Directors and former Chair of the American Public Transportation Association (APTA). Castillo has over 35 years of experience working with mobility providers, national membership associations, healthcare providers, senior living communities, government insurance programs, businesses and community-based organizations.

In August 2023, Castillo and Mendes were appointed by U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to serve on the USDOT Advisory Committee on Transportation Equity.

"I've been involved with Mpact (formerly Rail~Volution) for most of my career," said Mendes. "Since the beginning, our organization has supported creating thriving, vibrant, sustainable communities through investment in transit. I am grateful for the passion and energy of our supporters in advancing inclusive infrastructure for all."

Outgoing Board President Diana Mendes brings more than 35 years of leadership and management experience in transportation. The recipient of numerous awards for her professional contributions, she is a sought-after speaker for her expertise in environmental justice, transit, project development and sustainable transportation.

Find out more about Mpact at and on social media @mpactmobility.

Contact Information

Hilary Reeves

Marketing & Communications Director

[email protected]

612-486-5617

View the original press release on newswire.

SOURCE: Mpact: Mobility, Community, Possibility