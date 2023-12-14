Modelit Expands Catalog With New Salesforce Data Cloud Services

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2023 / Modelit, a top-rated provider of Salesforce services, is excited to introduce its latest offering: Salesforce Data Cloud services .



Focused on turning scattered customer data into a strategic business asset, Modelit's certified experts will now be available to guide businesses of all sizes and purposes in transforming their complex data ecosystems.

About Modelit's New Services:

Modelit, a dedicated Salesforce SI Partner, specializes in guiding businesses through the implementation of an extensive library of Salesforce products. This library of products has now expanded to include Data Cloud, Salesforce's revolutionary Customer Data Platform product.

With a commitment to delivering the latest best practices and innovative solutions, Modelit's team is dedicated to fostering customer data that works seamlessly to deliver insights and efficiency across business objectives - driving smarter decisions and superior customer experiences.

What Will Be Offered:

Data Health Assessment: We start with a one-week assessment, through which we identify CRM data and configuration debt and challenges. From there, we focus on improvements to data reliability, application usability, and user adoption.

Adoption Readiness & Development: We examine your organization's preparedness for Data Cloud adoption, and develop a comprehensive strategy focusing on how data is utilized, its quality, existing challenges, business goals, and governance. This stage involves identifying key use cases for Data Cloud solutions that align with business objectives.

MVP Implementation: Implement a targeted, high-impact use case of the Data Cloud. This "Minimum Viable Product" approach allows for a quick win, demonstrating the value and effectiveness of Data Cloud solutions in a practical, scalable manner.

Full-Scale Implementation & Adoption: Leveraging MVP results, Modelit sets the best implementation roadmap, including broader integration of Data Cloud services for comprehensive adoption across the organization. The focus is on guiding and implementing analytics, insights, and AI to maximize benefits.

"We are excited to integrate Salesforce's Data Cloud into our suite of services, offering our clients unparalleled access to a complete understanding of their customers, leading them to personalized interactions and data-driven insights powered by AI. This marks a significant step in our journey towards leveraging cutting-edge technology and the latest best practices to empower businesses with real-time, actionable intelligence."

Angelica Buffa, CTO @ Modelit

About Modelit:

Modelit is a highly rated Salesforce partner built by certified and experienced experts offering services in custom development, CRM configurations, and AppExchange app development. The company has offices in the U.S. and Latin America, operating within similar time zones as its customers and collaborating in real time. Modelit is dedicated to helping its clients maximize their Salesforce investments by providing an aligned customer experience, faster time-to-market, and lower total cost of engagement.

For more information about Modelit, please contact [email protected] or visit .

