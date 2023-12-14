Retired Air Force General Hawk Carlisle Joins RADICL Advisory Board

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Distinguished Four-Star General Backs RADICL in Safeguarding SMBs in the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) Against Nation-State Cyberthreats

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2023 / RADICL, a cybersecurity innovator delivering strong, enterprise-grade extended threat protection to small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMBs), is pleased to announce the addition of General Herbert 'Hawk' Carlisle, USAF, Retired, to its Advisory Board. General Carlisle joins RADICL following his remarkable five-year tenure as the President and Chief Executive Officer of the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA), a respected 501(c)(3) educational nonprofit. At NDIA, Retired General Carlisle spearheaded initiatives that engaged visionary and innovative leaders, advocating for the most effective policies, practices, products, and technologies for our nation's defenders and guardians of security.

Retired General Carlisle's extensive career in the U.S. Air Force spanned an impressive 39 years, culminating in his retirement as a distinguished four-star general in March 2017. In his final assignment, he served as the Commander of Air Combat Command (ACC) based at Langley Air Force Base in Virginia. Before his ACC command, he held significant leadership roles as the Commander of Pacific Air Forces, the Air Component Commander for U.S. Pacific Command, and the Executive Director of the Pacific Air Combat Operations Staff at Joint Base Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.

"I look forward to collaborating with the RADICL team to leverage my experience and expertise to advance threat protection technology and services specifically for SMBs participating in our nation's supply chain," said Retired General Carlisle. "These SMBs are vital to the overall security of our nation and need access to cybersecurity solutions they can afford."

General Carlisle brings a unique perspective to RADICL, having been responsible for organizing, training, and equipping combat-ready air, space, and cyberspace forces to respond to a broad spectrum of threats. He has also been a tireless advocate for the defense industry in support of the defense and national security of the United States.

"It is with great humility that we welcome Retired General Carlisle to our team," said David Graff, COO/CRO and Co-Founder at RADICL. "His illustrious military career and advocacy for our nation's security will complement our shared commitment to safeguard the innovations, data, and operations of SMBs serving the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) and critical infrastructure."

About RADICL

RADICL provides SMBs in America's Defense Industrial Base Xtended Threat Protection (XTP). RADICL's purpose-built and proprietary XTP platform delivers SMBs full-spectrum threat protection and compliance management that is quick, easy, and affordable. The RADICL XTP Platform powers an AI-augmented virtual Security Operations Center (vSOC) delivering customers heavily automated and expert-driven threat monitoring, threat hunting, incident response, vulnerability management, security awareness training, and managed compliance adherence. RADICL enables SMBs in the DIB to spend more time running a profitable business to support our country and less time worrying about security and compliance. To learn more about RADICL XTP visit RADICL .

