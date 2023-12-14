               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
KRCS Distributes Flour To Displaced Families S. Gaza


12/14/2023 9:18:37 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Dec 14 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) started on Thursday the second phase of distributing flour to thousands of displaced Palestinians South of the Gaza Strip, including Khan Yunis and Rafah cities.
The Strip is going through a food crisis, especially flour and bread, due to the continuous closure of borders since the start of the Israeli occupations war early October, in addition to the destruction of many bakeries, while others closed due to gas shortage, said head of KRCS volunteer teams in Gaza Ahmad Abu Diyya to KUNA.
He explained that the project aims to ease the suffering of those besieged under the Israeli occupation's strikes, noting that the flour will be distributed to shelters, homes and hospitals daily. The first phase of the project started two weeks ago. (end)
