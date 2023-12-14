OKO Digital Announces Strategic Partnership With Loop Media

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKO Digital, the #1 Google Certified Publisher Partner (GCPP) for CTV, announced this week a new partnership with Loop Media Inc., the Burbank, CA-based provider of Loop®TV, a leading streaming TV platform for businesses. The partnership aligns two rapidly growing innovators in the CTV and DOOH industry, opening the door to even faster growth opportunities for both companies.

Streaming video is everywhere these days, and Loop Media's premium, brand-name CTV content reaches millions of viewers across bars and restaurants, nail salons, yoga studios, medical offices, office buildings, retail businesses, college campuses, airports, convenience stores, and a host of other public venues. Each location is a new opportunity for ad-supported content, and Loop's library of fully licensed music videos and premium entertainment channels, distributed via large screens across a variety of venues (gyms, retail stores, shopping malls, airports, bars, etc), make it impossible to look away.

This represents a big win for OKO Digital , who partners with CTV publishers to increase monetization by providing access to premium demand, exclusive data-driven optimization opportunities, and expert one-on-one support. OKO Digital also connects publishers with direct demand from advertiser partners across the Insticator portfolio including Balihoo - the leader in Multi-Location Marketing - and Insticator Australia, whose market-leading CTV Attribution dashboard measures the true value driven for advertisers from their CTV ad spend.

"We are excited to welcome Loop Media to our roster of premium CTV partners and look forward to continuing the shared growth and success we are already seeing from our union. We have lots of key initiatives planned with Loop and have been super impressed by their technology and reach," said Zack Dugow, Founder and CEO of Insitcator, and CEO of OKO Digital & Balihoo. "Loop Media has built an impressive network of high-quality screens strategically placed in super-premium retail & office locations that bring exciting new opportunities to our advertiser partners," Dugow added.

Liam McCallum, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at Loop Media agreed, saying, "This move marks a significant step forward, ensuring we have the premium demand to keep up with our rapidly growing network of in-venue screens."

Loop TV's platform uses both a subscription (SVOD) and ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) model, offering venues the right solution for their businesses. Its AVOD model means there are no subscription costs or startup fees for businesses. In both scenarios, businesses get access to a massive video library that includes music videos, and live performances, as well as non-music channels covering sports highlights, lifestyle, and travel

videos, viral videos, and more. This generates revenue opportunities for Loop® and their partners through advertising, sponsorships, and branded content.

About OKO Digital

Acquired by Insticator in 2021, OKO Digital has quickly become the #1 GCPP for CTV monetization. The name OKO Digital has a long association with expertise in ad monetization: in 2013, OKO Digital became the first UK company certified by Google as an AdSense Partner, and three years later, they repeated this UK-first when they were awarded Google Certified Publishing Partner status. OKO Digital's team is made up of experts from the publishing, advertising, and technology industries. They have a physical presence in the USA, United Kingdom, Canada, Ukraine, India, and the Republic of the Philippines, and serve publishers around the globe. OKO Digital provides cross-screen and cross-device monetization for websites, apps, and CTV channels.

About Loop Media

Loop Media, Inc. ("Loop®") (NYSE American: LPTV) is a leading connected television (CTV) / digital out-of-home (DOOH)TV and digital signage platform optimized for businesses, providing music videos, news, sports, and entertainment channels through its Loop® TV service. Loop Media is the leading company in the U.S. licensed to stream music videos to businesses through its proprietary Loop® Player.

Loop® TV's digital video content reaches millions of viewers in DOOH / CTV locations including bars/restaurants, office buildings, retail businesses, college campuses, airports, and at local gas stations on GSTV terminals in the United States.

Contact Information

To learn more about Loop Media products and applications, please visit us online at Loop

