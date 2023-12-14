Sally Beauty Launches Free & Fast Digital Hair Color Consultations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Sally Beauty's Licensed Colorist OnDemand program is scaling nationwide following a successful pilot program.

DENTON, Texas, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Sally Beauty, the industry-leading destination for salon-quality hair color and care, is proud to announce the US launch of Licensed Colorist OnDemand . This free, innovative, and fast digital consultation service is empowering individuals to color their hair with confidence thanks to trusted recommendations from licensed professionals.

Backed by the largest omni-channel assortment of over 1,300 hair color shades, Sally Beauty is dedicated to helping consumers find tangible and affordable ways to fill the education gap around at-home hair color. The retailer's new complimentary digital service conveniently meets consumers where they are and connects them with certified, licensed colorists in real time to address their hair color questions in a way the retailer is uniquely positioned to champion. Sally Beauty leveraged insights from its in-store pilot program to bring Licensed Colorist OnDemand to life in the most impactful and innovative way, leaning into convenience and the user experience as the retailer continues to elevate its product and educational offerings with a consumer-first mindset.

"Hair color is not a one-size-fits-all approach, and consumers are looking for a personalized regimen based on their goals. We are proud to provide a service that meets them where they are, at no cost, to help them achieve the hair color of their dreams. Through services like Licensed Colorist OnDemand, we're making hair color education more accessible and breaking down barriers so consumers can color with confidence guided by a licensed professional each step of the way," shared John Goss, President of Sally Beauty.



Licensed colorists specializing in color theory are available for free one-on-one virtual appointments that take approximately 15 minutes on average. During each custom session, consumers can choose whether they have a video consultation or chat on the go, ensuring comfort and flexibility. The licensed colorist addresses all at-home hair coloring questions and helps consumers understand exactly what they need to get their desired look by providing trusted product recommendations through a clickable link that populates their shopping cart online.

After kicking off in two states in August, Licensed Colorist OnDemand quickly scaled to all 50 states in October 2023 due to strong demand. Consumers are asking for help, and Sally Beauty is here to deliver inspiration and tips on top of its wide selection of salon-quality products that consumers trust.

Expertly trained licensed colorists are available daily to connect, consult, and help consumers color for free. For hours of operation and more information about Licensed Colorist OnDemand and Sally Beauty's extensive range of hair color products, visit .

