Bnbuilders Completes Repositioning Of Commercial Building Into Cutting-Edge Life Science Facility

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAFAYETTE, Colo., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

BNBuilders, in collaboration with Smith Group, completed the

conversion of a commercial building into a state-of-the-art life science facility for developer Sterling Bay. This project marks a significant milestone for the City of Lafayette and the wider region as life science and biotech companies continue to target the area for growth.

The undertaking included the comprehensive renovation of a 55,000 square foot commercial building in a medical and teaching campus environment. BNBuilders oversaw the demolition of interior space to construct cutting-edge lab spaces that incorporate advanced lab casework and intricate MEP systems. In addition to the interior upgrades, the project entailed the installation of a new exterior envelope, roof replacement, and the incorporation of new rooftop units to support the facility's laboratory infrastructure.

Sterling Bay has firmly established itself as a leader in the development of cutting-edge life science facilities. While they have long been a notable presence in markets throughout the U.S., this project marks their initial investment in the burgeoning Colorado life science community.

The project broke ground in August 2022 and was successfully completed in May 2023, on schedule. This project marks the first of three commercial buildings within the Sterling Bay campus to be transformed into life science facilities, featuring 48,000 square feet of new spec suites.



BNBuilders is a 100% employee-owned general contractor with six offices, 1000+ employees, and a strong presence in the California, Colorado, and Washington construction markets. Our collaborative approach has established us as a leader and preferred contractor for some of the world's most recognizable and respected companies.

Our specialty lies in leading complex projects for clients in the life science, education, healthcare, public, corporate, and technology sectors. We focus on developing innovative solutions to highly technical issues, providing comprehensive preconstruction services, utilizing sustainable construction practices, and serving the communities where we live and work. Our founding principles include diversity, sustainability, community, innovation, knowledge, and safety. Above all, we value the people who contribute to the unique and essential work we do.

Contact:

Bryna Brown

BNBuilders

206-348-3437

[email protected]

SOURCE BNBuilders