Brickeye Adds Performance-Based Temperature Differential Limit Monitoring To Lumicon Solution

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Innovative approach to enhance mass concrete monitoring with real-time data and comprehensive analytics now included with industry-leading LumiCon system

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brickeye , a leading construction IoT and data analytics technology company, today announced the launch of its Performance-Based Temperature Differential Limit (PBTDL) feature, the newest addition to the company's industry-leading LumiCon® Concrete Monitoring solution.



Through real-time data and analytics on mass concrete projects, the PBTDL method provides contractors, engineers, and project owners with a more advanced temperature differential limit directly tied to the concrete's strength. This approach enables an increased allowed temperature differential, while still maintaining a safe threshold, through monitoring of the maximum temperature and temperature differentials. Thanks to ruggedized IoT-enabled sensors and devices, project stakeholders can remotely and continuously access data in real-time, transmitted directly from the job site to the cloud, without needing to be onsite to assess temperature or strength data.

“Because it provides key insights into data on concrete temperatures, temperature differentials, and strength, the PBTDL approach enables contractors to be more proactive from both a quality control and operational standpoint,” said Amir Azhari, co-founder and CCO of Brickeye.“This new methodology, which is supported by renowned engineering firms and government entities, can add significant value to infrastructure and heavy civil projects largely by providing more accurate information about the quality of critical concrete structures.”

As a leading company in concrete monitoring applications, Brickeye is one of the first construction technology companies to offer a comprehensive monitoring solution including PBTDL to enhance productivity and quality at construction job sites. While the method is fairly new, it's quickly gaining traction on mass concrete projects across the globe.

To learn more about PBTDL, available now, visit the Brickeye website: .

About Brickeye

Brickeye is a leading construction technology company dedicated to revolutionizing the construction and infrastructure industries through IoT-enabled job site monitoring, smart automation, and data analytics solutions. Trusted by leading owners, developers, general contractors, and insurance providers, Brickeye helps mitigate risk, boost productivity, and protect margins on building and infrastructure construction projects globally. The company's end-to-end job site platform delivers actionable alerts and intelligent loss-reducing automation to help customers build safer, smarter, and better. To learn more about how Brickeye is advancing the construction industry through superior IoT technology and data analytics, visit .

Contact:

Michela Cristallini

+1 781-521-3915

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at