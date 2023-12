14 December 2023

Report on transactions of executives and related parties in ROCKWOOL A/S shares

ROCKWOOL A/S has received and hereby provides notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in ROCKWOOL A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or persons closely related with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name: Kim Junge Andersen

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status: Member of Group Management, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name: ROCKWOOL A/S

b) LEI: 213800QRC7LNX935OZ09

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code: B shares (DK0010219153)

b) Nature of the transaction: Sale

c) Price(s) and volume(s):