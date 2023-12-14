Minutes Of Annual General Meeting On 14 December 2013

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) At today's annual general meeting, the following resolutions were approved in accordance with the agenda.



The general meeting took note of the Board of Director's report and approved the company's audited annual report for the financial year 2022/23.

The general meeting approved the remuneration report for 2022/23.

Furthermore, the general meeting resolved not to pay out dividend for 2022/23.

The general meeting approved the remuneration to the Board of Directors for the current financial year.

The board members Jørgen Kjær Jacobsen, Søren Mygind Eskildsen, Hans O. Damgaard, Søren B. Lauritsen and Randi Toftlund Pedersen were re-elected to the Board of Directors.

The accounting firm KPMG Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as auditors of the company.

Attachment

Gabriel Holding AS - Announcement no 13 - Minutes of Annual General Meeting 2023