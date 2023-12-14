Privacy Watchdog Brings Sonobi Into Compliance With Digital Advertising Privacy Best Practices

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) McLean, VA – December 14, 2023 – The Digital Advertising Accountability Program (DAAP) of BBB National Programs brought Sonobi, Inc., a leading advertising technology developer and digital advertiser, into compliance with the Digital Advertising Alliance's (DAA) Self-Regulatory Principles for online interest-based advertising.

Following a consumer complaint regarding ineffective opt-out experiences despite using industry-provided tools, DAAP investigated Sonobi's practices. The inquiry revealed that Sonobi is engaged in interest-based advertising (IBA) collection across non-affiliate websites, but that its technology did not respect opt-out signals as intended. Additionally, Sonobi's privacy policy lacked a statement aligning with OBA self-regulatory principles in its section on opting out of Interest-Based Advertising.

DAAP conducted testing of Sonobi's advertising technology, which revealed consistent overwriting of opt-out cookies, disregarding user preferences across multiple tests and devices indicating the ongoing IBA tracking despite user opt-outs, even after users set preferences via DAA and Network Advertising Initiative tools. Sonobi also shared user profile cookie contents with third-party IBA companies via cookie syncing servers, compromising opt-out choices.

In response to DAAP's inquiry, Sonobi immediately conducted a review of its compliance with the DAA Principles to identify areas that needed strengthening. Sonobi discovered an error in its advertising technology that affected the opt-out logic and resulted in Sonobi servers overwriting previously established opt-out preferences.

Sonobi promptly corrected the error in their server's response and DAAP found that Sonobi's opt-out cookies now operate properly, allowing users to set an opt-out preference that remains and prevents further collection by Sonobi regardless of subsequent browsing activity. Sonobi also added a statement of adherence to the DAA Principles in its privacy policy.

DAAP is satisfied with Sonobi's response and its commitment to transparency and consumer choice, reflected by its expeditious action to rectify the matter BBB National Programs case decision summaries can be found in the case decision library. For the full text of DAAP decisions, visit the DAAP Decisions and Guidance webpage .

Contact: Jennie Rosenberg, Media Relations, BBB National Programs, ...



About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than a dozen globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create a fairer playing field for businesses and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.



About the Digital Advertising Accountability Program: The Digital Advertising Accountability Program (DAAP), a division of BBB National Programs, was developed by the Digital Advertising Alliance (DAA) to enforce industry self-regulation principles for data privacy in online and mobile advertising, holding companies accountable to the DAA's Privacy Principles. DAAP provides guidance to companies looking to comply with industry principles and responds to complaints filed by consumers about online privacy.