Global Paint And Coating Preservatives Market 2023 [Latest Report] Segmentation By Industry And Significantly Improve CAGR By 2030 | 93 Pages Report

(MENAFN- The Express Wire) Global Paint and Coating Preservatives Market research report 2023 shows Types and Application of Product and Market, Strength and Weakness Analysis, PESTLE Analysis, Regional Analysis of Market, Impact of COVID-19 on Market and Future Forecasts up to 2030.

The Paint and Coating Preservatives Market Scope and Overview Report for 2023 presents a detailed analysis of the latest trends in the global Paint and Coating Preservatives market. The report covers new product launches, market contributions, partnerships, and mergers during the forecast period. It provides a comprehensive overview of the market, including market segmentation and highlights the characteristics of the global market.

The Paint and Coating Preservatives Market research report provides an extensive analysis of the market's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It also offers clarity on the report's structure and highlights critical data points to assess the quality of the research. Furthermore, through 93 pages, tables, and figures, the Paint and Coating Preservatives Market Research Report presents readers with a comprehensive view of the market, including an economic analysis of its size, share, trends, and growth potential up to 2030. The report's detailed insights make it an essential resource for anyone seeking to understand the trajectory of the Paint and Coating Preservatives Market during the review period.

Lonza

DuPont

Troy Corporation

Lanxess

Clariant

BASF

Bio Chemical

Nantong Jiangtian

THOR

Srivilas Hydrotech Pvt Ltd. Vink Chemicals

The global Paint and Coating Preservatives market was valued at USD million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of Percentage during the forecast period 2023-2030. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

North American market for Paint and Coating Preservatives is estimated to increase from USD million in 2023 to reach USD million by 2030, at a CAGR of Percentage during the forecast period of 2023 through 2030.

Asia-Pacific market for Paint and Coating Preservatives is estimated to increase from USD million in 2023 to reach USD million by 2030, at a CAGR of Percentage during the forecast period of 2023 through 2030.

The key global companies of Paint and Coating Preservatives include Lonza, DuPont, Troy Corporation, Lanxess, Clariant, BASF, Bio Chemical, Nantong Jiangtian and THOR, etc. In 2022, the world's top three vendors accounted for approximately Percentage of the revenue.

Report Scope

This report aims to provide a comprehensive presentation of the global market for Paint and Coating Preservatives, with both quantitative and qualitative analysis, to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the market competitive situation, analyze their position in the current marketplace, and make informed business decisions regarding Paint and Coating Preservatives.

The Paint and Coating Preservatives market size, estimations, and forecasts are provided in terms of output/shipments (Ton) and revenue (USD millions), considering 2022 as the base year, with history and forecast data for the period from 2018 to 2030. This report segments the global Paint and Coating Preservatives market comprehensively. Regional market sizes, concerning products by type, by application and by players, are also provided.

For a more in-depth understanding of the market, the report provides profiles of the competitive landscape, key competitors, and their respective market ranks. The report also discusses technological trends and new product developments.

The report will help the Paint and Coating Preservatives manufacturers, new entrants, and industry chain related companies in this market with information on the revenues, production, and average price for the overall market and the sub-segments across the different segments, by company, by type, by application, and by regions.

The Paint and Coating Preservatives market is a dynamic landscape that is shaped by various drivers and restraints. Factors such as the cost of production, availability of essential raw materials, and the strength of key competitors are some of the key drivers of the market. In addition, product line and width, segmentation by types and applications, expert research reports, statistical data, and future projections up to 2030 are also important drivers that impact the Paint and Coating Preservatives market.

On the other hand, there are several restraints that affect the growth of the Paint and Coating Preservatives market. These include slower Paint and Coating Preservatives market growth in some countries, sales volume history and prediction, economic restraints faced by emerging countries, and various obstacles in the business market.

The Paint and Coating Preservatives market has been segmented into three categories for the period under investigation, based on product type, end-use, and application. A comprehensive analysis of these categories has been conducted, along with evaluations of both the regional and global markets. The market research report also incorporates data from various sources regarding the competitive landscape of the industry.



Methylisothiazolinone (MIT, MI)

Benzisothiazolinone(BIT)

Octylisothiazolinone (OIT, OI) Others



Waterborne Paints and Coatings Solventbone Paints and Coatings

Our team of skilled researchers has diligently ensured that every significant development related to the target market is incorporated into the report. The global market has been significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to changes in the market share and growth rates of several countries, regions, and sub-regions. These changes have been thoroughly analysed throughout the baseline period and subsequent phases of the Paint and Coating Preservatives market research study.

Historical Year 2017 to 2022

Base Year - 2022

Forecast Period - 2023 to 2030

North America



U.S. Canada

Europe



U.K.

Germany

France

Italy Spain

Asia Pacific



China

India

Japan

Australia South Korea

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico Argentina

Middle East and South Africa



UAE

Saudi Arabia South Africa

The market intelligence study includes a demographics analysis to assist market participants in developing their product and marketing strategies.

The segmentation of the market can provide valuable insights for interested parties, business owners, and marketing specialists to understand the growth areas expected in different sectors. The tables, charts, and info-graphics in the market report provide essential information on supply chain management and distribution networks across various geographical locations.



What is the expected market size and growth rate of the Paint and Coating Preservatives Industry?

What factors are driving the growth of this market?

Who are the top companies in this industry?

What are the different segments of the Paint and Coating Preservatives market?

What is the Paint and Coating Preservatives market?

What are the main factors that will impact the growth of the Paint and Coating Preservatives market from 2023 to 2030? What is the expected market value for Paint and Coating Preservativess during the period of 2023-2030?



Industry Size, Share, Growth and Projected Revenue | 2023-2030

Industry Dynamics - Emerging Trends, Growth Factors and Investment Prospects

Industry Segmentation - In-depth Analysis by Application, By Types, and By Region Competitive Analysis - Top Key Players and other Prominent Players.

1 Paint and Coating Preservatives Market Overview

1.1 Product Definition

1.2 Paint and Coating Preservatives Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Paint and Coating Preservatives Market Value Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2030

1.2.2 Methylisothiazolinone (MIT, MI)

1.2.3 Benzisothiazolinone(BIT)

1.2.4 Octylisothiazolinone (OIT, OI)

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Paint and Coating Preservatives Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Paint and Coating Preservatives Market Value Growth Rate Analysis by Application: 2022 VS 2030

1.3.2 Waterborne Paints and Coatings

1.3.3 Solventbone Paints and Coatings

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Paint and Coating Preservatives Production Value Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2030)

1.4.2 Global Paint and Coating Preservatives Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2030)

1.4.3 Global Paint and Coating Preservatives Production Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2030)

1.4.4 Global Paint and Coating Preservatives Market Average Price Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2030)

1.5 Assumptions and Limitations

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Paint and Coating Preservatives Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2018-2023)

2.2 Global Paint and Coating Preservatives Production Value Market Share by Manufacturers (2018-2023)

2.3 Global Key Players of Paint and Coating Preservatives, Industry Ranking, 2021 VS 2022 VS 2023

2.4 Global Paint and Coating Preservatives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.5 Global Paint and Coating Preservatives Average Price by Manufacturers (2018-2023)

2.6 Global Key Manufacturers of Paint and Coating Preservatives, Manufacturing Base Distribution and Headquarters

2.7 Global Key Manufacturers of Paint and Coating Preservatives, Product Offered and Application

2.8 Global Key Manufacturers of Paint and Coating Preservatives, Date of Enter into This Industry

2.9 Paint and Coating Preservatives Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.9.1 Paint and Coating Preservatives Market Concentration Rate

2.9.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Paint and Coating Preservatives Players Market Share by Revenue

2.10 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Paint and Coating Preservatives Production by Region

3.1 Global Paint and Coating Preservatives Production Value Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

3.2 Global Paint and Coating Preservatives Production Value by Region (2018-2030)

3.2.1 Global Paint and Coating Preservatives Production Value Market Share by Region (2018-2023)

3.2.2 Global Forecasted Production Value of Paint and Coating Preservatives by Region (2024-2030)

3.3 Global Paint and Coating Preservatives Production Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

3.4 Global Paint and Coating Preservatives Production by Region (2018-2030)

3.4.1 Global Paint and Coating Preservatives Production Market Share by Region (2018-2023)

3.4.2 Global Forecasted Production of Paint and Coating Preservatives by Region (2024-2030)

3.5 Global Paint and Coating Preservatives Market Price Analysis by Region (2018-2023)

3.6 Global Paint and Coating Preservatives Production and Value, Year-over-Year Growth

3.6.1 North America Paint and Coating Preservatives Production Value Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2030)

3.6.2 Europe Paint and Coating Preservatives Production Value Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2030)

3.6.3 China Paint and Coating Preservatives Production Value Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2030)

3.6.4 Japan Paint and Coating Preservatives Production Value Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2030)

4 Paint and Coating Preservatives Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Paint and Coating Preservatives Consumption Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

4.2 Global Paint and Coating Preservatives Consumption by Region (2018-2030)

4.2.1 Global Paint and Coating Preservatives Consumption by Region (2018-2023)

4.2.2 Global Paint and Coating Preservatives Forecasted Consumption by Region (2024-2030)

4.3 North America

4.3.1 North America Paint and Coating Preservatives Consumption Growth Rate by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

4.3.2 North America Paint and Coating Preservatives Consumption by Country (2018-2030)

4.3.3 U.S.

4.3.4 Canada

4.4 Europe

4.4.1 Europe Paint and Coating Preservatives Consumption Growth Rate by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

4.4.2 Europe Paint and Coating Preservatives Consumption by Country (2018-2030)

4.4.3 Germany

4.4.4 France

4.4.5 U.K.

4.4.6 Italy

4.4.7 Russia

4.5 Asia Pacific

4.5.1 Asia Pacific Paint and Coating Preservatives Consumption Growth Rate by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

4.5.2 Asia Pacific Paint and Coating Preservatives Consumption by Region (2018-2030)

4.5.3 China

4.5.4 Japan

4.5.5 South Korea

4.5.6 China Taiwan

4.5.7 Southeast Asia

4.5.8 India

4.6 Latin America, Middle East and Africa

4.6.1 Latin America, Middle East and Africa Paint and Coating Preservatives Consumption Growth Rate by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

4.6.2 Latin America, Middle East and Africa Paint and Coating Preservatives Consumption by Country (2018-2030)

4.6.3 Mexico

4.6.4 Brazil

4.6.5 Turkey

5 Segment by Type

5.1 Global Paint and Coating Preservatives Production by Type (2018-2030)

5.1.1 Global Paint and Coating Preservatives Production by Type (2018-2023)

5.1.2 Global Paint and Coating Preservatives Production by Type (2024-2030)

5.1.3 Global Paint and Coating Preservatives Production Market Share by Type (2018-2030)

5.2 Global Paint and Coating Preservatives Production Value by Type (2018-2030)

5.2.1 Global Paint and Coating Preservatives Production Value by Type (2018-2023)

5.2.2 Global Paint and Coating Preservatives Production Value by Type (2024-2030)

5.2.3 Global Paint and Coating Preservatives Production Value Market Share by Type (2018-2030)

5.3 Global Paint and Coating Preservatives Price by Type (2018-2030)

6 Segment by Application

6.1 Global Paint and Coating Preservatives Production by Application (2018-2030)

6.1.1 Global Paint and Coating Preservatives Production by Application (2018-2023)

6.1.2 Global Paint and Coating Preservatives Production by Application (2024-2030)

6.1.3 Global Paint and Coating Preservatives Production Market Share by Application (2018-2030)

6.2 Global Paint and Coating Preservatives Production Value by Application (2018-2030)

6.2.1 Global Paint and Coating Preservatives Production Value by Application (2018-2023)

6.2.2 Global Paint and Coating Preservatives Production Value by Application (2024-2030)

6.2.3 Global Paint and Coating Preservatives Production Value Market Share by Application (2018-2030)

6.3 Global Paint and Coating Preservatives Price by Application (2018-2030)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Lonza

7.1.1 Lonza Paint and Coating Preservatives Corporation Information

7.1.2 Lonza Paint and Coating Preservatives Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Lonza Paint and Coating Preservatives Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.1.4 Lonza Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Lonza Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 DuPont

7.2.1 DuPont Paint and Coating Preservatives Corporation Information

7.2.2 DuPont Paint and Coating Preservatives Product Portfolio

7.2.3 DuPont Paint and Coating Preservatives Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.2.4 DuPont Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 DuPont Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Troy Corporation

7.3.1 Troy Corporation Paint and Coating Preservatives Corporation Information

7.3.2 Troy Corporation Paint and Coating Preservatives Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Troy Corporation Paint and Coating Preservatives Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.3.4 Troy Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Troy Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Lanxess

7.4.1 Lanxess Paint and Coating Preservatives Corporation Information

7.4.2 Lanxess Paint and Coating Preservatives Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Lanxess Paint and Coating Preservatives Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.4.4 Lanxess Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Lanxess Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Clariant

7.5.1 Clariant Paint and Coating Preservatives Corporation Information

7.5.2 Clariant Paint and Coating Preservatives Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Clariant Paint and Coating Preservatives Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.5.4 Clariant Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Clariant Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 BASF

7.6.1 BASF Paint and Coating Preservatives Corporation Information

7.6.2 BASF Paint and Coating Preservatives Product Portfolio

7.6.3 BASF Paint and Coating Preservatives Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.6.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Bio Chemical

7.7.1 Bio Chemical Paint and Coating Preservatives Corporation Information

7.7.2 Bio Chemical Paint and Coating Preservatives Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Bio Chemical Paint and Coating Preservatives Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.7.4 Bio Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Bio Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Nantong Jiangtian

7.8.1 Nantong Jiangtian Paint and Coating Preservatives Corporation Information

7.8.2 Nantong Jiangtian Paint and Coating Preservatives Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Nantong Jiangtian Paint and Coating Preservatives Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.8.4 Nantong Jiangtian Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Nantong Jiangtian Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 THOR

7.9.1 THOR Paint and Coating Preservatives Corporation Information

7.9.2 THOR Paint and Coating Preservatives Product Portfolio

7.9.3 THOR Paint and Coating Preservatives Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.9.4 THOR Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 THOR Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Srivilas Hydrotech Pvt Ltd.

7.10.1 Srivilas Hydrotech Pvt Ltd. Paint and Coating Preservatives Corporation Information

7.10.2 Srivilas Hydrotech Pvt Ltd. Paint and Coating Preservatives Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Srivilas Hydrotech Pvt Ltd. Paint and Coating Preservatives Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.10.4 Srivilas Hydrotech Pvt Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Srivilas Hydrotech Pvt Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Vink Chemicals

7.11.1 Vink Chemicals Paint and Coating Preservatives Corporation Information

7.11.2 Vink Chemicals Paint and Coating Preservatives Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Vink Chemicals Paint and Coating Preservatives Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.11.4 Vink Chemicals Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Vink Chemicals Recent Developments/Updates

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Paint and Coating Preservatives Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Paint and Coating Preservatives Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

8.3 Paint and Coating Preservatives Production Mode and Process

8.4 Paint and Coating Preservatives Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Paint and Coating Preservatives Sales Channels

8.4.2 Paint and Coating Preservatives Distributors

8.5 Paint and Coating Preservatives Customers

9 Paint and Coating Preservatives Market Dynamics

9.1 Paint and Coating Preservatives Industry Trends

9.2 Paint and Coating Preservatives Market Drivers

9.3 Paint and Coating Preservatives Market Challenges

9.4 Paint and Coating Preservatives Market Restraints

10 Research Finding and Conclusion

11 Methodology and Data Source

11.1 Methodology/Research Approach

11.1.1 Research Programs/Design

11.1.2 Market Size Estimation

11.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

11.2 Data Source

11.2.1 Secondary Sources

11.2.2 Primary Sources

11.3 Author List

11.4 Disclaimer



