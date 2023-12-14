Global Airlaid Paper For Food Market 2023 Staying Ahead In Industry Upcoming Years By 2030 | Research Reports World

(MENAFN- The Express Wire) Global Airlaid Paper for Food Market 2023 report provide in depth study of recent and upcoming Market Growth, Market Share, Market Size. This research report consists 107 Number of Pages Data and Tables with detail study in this Market and Forecast period over the 2030.

The Airlaid Paper for Food Market Scope and Overview Report for 2023 presents a detailed analysis of the latest trends in the global Airlaid Paper for Food market. The report covers new product launches, market contributions, partnerships, and mergers during the forecast period. It provides a comprehensive overview of the market, including market segmentation and highlights the characteristics of the global market.

"It is expected that the market for the Airlaid Paper for Food will experience a notable expansion in the foreseeable future. This growth can be attributed to various factors, such as a rise in individual spending, increased urbanization around the world, and greater adoption of innovative technologies. The market analysis also takes into account the potential impact of governmental and market regulations on the industry. "

The Airlaid Paper for Food Market research report provides an extensive analysis of the market's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It also offers clarity on the report's structure and highlights critical data points to assess the quality of the research. Furthermore, through 107 pages, tables, and figures, the Airlaid Paper for Food Market Research Report presents readers with a comprehensive view of the market, including an economic analysis of its size, share, trends, and growth potential up to 2030. The report's detailed insights make it an essential resource for anyone seeking to understand the trajectory of the Airlaid Paper for Food Market during the review period.

Airlaid paper is a textile-like material categorized as a nonwoven fabric made from fluff pulp.

Highlights

The global Airlaid Paper for Food market was valued at USD million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of Percentage during the forecast period 2023-2030. The influence of COVID-19 and the Netherlands-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

North American market for Airlaid Paper for Food is estimated to increase from USD million in 2023 to reach USD million by 2030, at a CAGR of Percentage during the forecast period of 2023 through 2030.

Asia-Pacific market for Airlaid Paper for Food is estimated to increase from USD million in 2023 to reach USD million by 2030, at a CAGR of Percentage during the forecast period of 2023 through 2030.

The key global manufacturers of Airlaid Paper for Food include Glatfelter, Georgia-Pacific, McAirlaid's Vliesstoffe, Duni AB, EAM Corporationï1⁄4Domtarï1⁄4, Fitesa, Oji Kinocloth, Kinsei Seishi and MandJ Airlaid, etc. in 2022, the world's top three vendors accounted for approximately Percentage of the revenue.

Report Scope

This report aims to provide a comprehensive presentation of the global market for Airlaid Paper for Food, with both quantitative and qualitative analysis, to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the market competitive situation, analyze their position in the current marketplace, and make informed business decisions regarding Airlaid Paper for Food.

The Airlaid Paper for Food market size, estimations, and forecasts are provided in terms of sales volume (K Units) and revenue (USD millions), considering 2022 as the base year, with history and forecast data for the period from 2018 to 2030. This report segments the global Airlaid Paper for Food market comprehensively. Regional market sizes, concerning products by type, by application and by players, are also provided.

For a more in-depth understanding of the market, the report provides profiles of the competitive landscape, key competitors, and their respective market ranks. The report also discusses technological trends and new product developments.

The report will help the Airlaid Paper for Food manufacturers, new entrants, and industry chain related companies in this market with information on the revenues, sales volume, and average price for the overall market and the sub-segments across the different segments, by company, by type, by application and by regions.

The Airlaid Paper for Food market is a dynamic landscape that is shaped by various drivers and restraints. Factors such as the cost of production, availability of essential raw materials, and the strength of key competitors are some of the key drivers of the market. In addition, product line and width, segmentation by types and applications, expert research reports, statistical data, and future projections up to 2030 are also important drivers that impact the Airlaid Paper for Food market.

On the other hand, there are several restraints that affect the growth of the Airlaid Paper for Food market. These include slower Airlaid Paper for Food market growth in some countries, sales volume history and prediction, economic restraints faced by emerging countries, and various obstacles in the business market.

The Airlaid Paper for Food market has been segmented into three categories for the period under investigation, based on product type, end-use, and application. A comprehensive analysis of these categories has been conducted, along with evaluations of both the regional and global markets. The market research report also incorporates data from various sources regarding the competitive landscape of the industry.



Chemical Bonding Thermal Bonding



Food Packaging

Food Mat Other

Our team of skilled researchers has diligently ensured that every significant development related to the target market is incorporated into the report. The global market has been significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to changes in the market share and growth rates of several countries, regions, and sub-regions. These changes have been thoroughly analysed throughout the baseline period and subsequent phases of the Airlaid Paper for Food market research study.

Historical Year 2017 to 2022

Base Year - 2022

Forecast Period - 2023 to 2030

North America



U.S. Canada

Europe



U.K.

Germany

France

Italy Spain

Asia Pacific



China

India

Japan

Australia South Korea

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico Argentina

Middle East and South Africa



UAE

Saudi Arabia South Africa

The market intelligence study includes a demographics analysis to assist market participants in developing their product and marketing strategies.

The segmentation of the market can provide valuable insights for interested parties, business owners, and marketing specialists to understand the growth areas expected in different sectors. The tables, charts, and info-graphics in the market report provide essential information on supply chain management and distribution networks across various geographical locations.



What is the expected market size and growth rate of the Airlaid Paper for Food Industry?

What factors are driving the growth of this market?

Who are the top companies in this industry?

What are the different segments of the Airlaid Paper for Food market?

What is the Airlaid Paper for Food market?

What are the main factors that will impact the growth of the Airlaid Paper for Food market from 2023 to 2030? What is the expected market value for Airlaid Paper for Foods during the period of 2023-2030?



Industry Size, Share, Growth and Projected Revenue | 2023-2030

Industry Dynamics - Emerging Trends, Growth Factors and Investment Prospects

Industry Segmentation - In-depth Analysis by Application, By Types, and By Region Competitive Analysis - Top Key Players and other Prominent Players.

1 Airlaid Paper for Food Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Airlaid Paper for Food

1.2 Airlaid Paper for Food Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Airlaid Paper for Food Market Value Comparison by Type (2023-2030)

1.2.2 Chemical Bonding

1.2.3 Thermal Bonding

1.3 Airlaid Paper for Food Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Airlaid Paper for Food Market Value by Application: (2023-2030)

1.3.2 Food Packaging

1.3.3 Food Mat

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Airlaid Paper for Food Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Airlaid Paper for Food Revenue 2018-2030

1.4.2 Global Airlaid Paper for Food Sales 2018-2030

1.4.3 Global Airlaid Paper for Food Market Average Price (2018-2030)

1.5 Assumptions and Limitations

2 Airlaid Paper for Food Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Airlaid Paper for Food Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2018-2023)

2.2 Global Airlaid Paper for Food Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2018-2023)

2.3 Global Airlaid Paper for Food Average Price by Manufacturers (2018-2023)

2.4 Global Airlaid Paper for Food Industry Ranking 2021 VS 2022 VS 2023

2.5 Global Key Manufacturers of Airlaid Paper for Food, Manufacturing Sites and Headquarters

2.6 Global Key Manufacturers of Airlaid Paper for Food, Product Type and Application

2.7 Airlaid Paper for Food Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.7.1 Airlaid Paper for Food Market Concentration Rate

2.7.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Airlaid Paper for Food Players Market Share by Revenue

2.7.3 Global Airlaid Paper for Food Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.8 Manufacturers Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Airlaid Paper for Food Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Airlaid Paper for Food Market Size by Region: 2018 Versus 2022 Versus 2030

3.2 Global Airlaid Paper for Food Global Airlaid Paper for Food Sales by Region: 2018-2030

3.2.1 Global Airlaid Paper for Food Sales by Region: 2018-2023

3.2.2 Global Airlaid Paper for Food Sales by Region: 2024-2030

3.3 Global Airlaid Paper for Food Global Airlaid Paper for Food Revenue by Region: 2018-2030

3.3.1 Global Airlaid Paper for Food Revenue by Region: 2018-2023

3.3.2 Global Airlaid Paper for Food Revenue by Region: 2024-2030

3.4 North America Airlaid Paper for Food Market Facts and Figures by Country

3.4.1 North America Airlaid Paper for Food Market Size by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

3.4.2 North America Airlaid Paper for Food Sales by Country (2018-2030)

3.4.3 North America Airlaid Paper for Food Revenue by Country (2018-2030)

3.4.4 U.S.

3.4.5 Canada

3.5 Europe Airlaid Paper for Food Market Facts and Figures by Country

3.5.1 Europe Airlaid Paper for Food Market Size by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

3.5.2 Europe Airlaid Paper for Food Sales by Country (2018-2030)

3.5.3 Europe Airlaid Paper for Food Revenue by Country (2018-2030)

3.5.4 Germany

3.5.5 France

3.5.6 U.K.

3.5.7 Italy

3.5.8 Russia

3.6 Asia Pacific Airlaid Paper for Food Market Facts and Figures by Country

3.6.1 Asia Pacific Airlaid Paper for Food Market Size by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

3.6.2 Asia Pacific Airlaid Paper for Food Sales by Country (2018-2030)

3.6.3 Asia Pacific Airlaid Paper for Food Revenue by Country (2018-2030)

3.6.4 China

3.6.5 Japan

3.6.6 South Korea

3.6.7 India

3.6.8 Australia

3.6.9 Taiwan

3.6.10 Indonesia

3.6.11 Thailand

3.6.12 Malaysia

3.6.13 Philippines

3.7 Latin America Airlaid Paper for Food Market Facts and Figures by Country

3.7.1 Latin America Airlaid Paper for Food Market Size by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

3.7.2 Latin America Airlaid Paper for Food Sales by Country (2018-2030)

3.7.3 Latin America Airlaid Paper for Food Revenue by Country (2018-2030)

3.7.4 Mexico

3.7.5 Brazil

3.7.6 Argentina

3.8 Middle East and Africa Airlaid Paper for Food Market Facts and Figures by Country

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Airlaid Paper for Food Market Size by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Airlaid Paper for Food Sales by Country (2018-2030)

3.8.3 Middle East and Africa Airlaid Paper for Food Revenue by Country (2018-2030)

3.8.4 Turkey

3.8.5 Saudi Arabia

3.8.6 U.A.E

4 Segment by Type

4.1 Global Airlaid Paper for Food Sales by Type (2018-2030)

4.1.1 Global Airlaid Paper for Food Sales by Type (2018-2023)

4.1.2 Global Airlaid Paper for Food Sales by Type (2024-2030)

4.1.3 Global Airlaid Paper for Food Sales Market Share by Type (2018-2030)

4.2 Global Airlaid Paper for Food Revenue by Type (2018-2030)

4.2.1 Global Airlaid Paper for Food Revenue by Type (2018-2023)

4.2.2 Global Airlaid Paper for Food Revenue by Type (2024-2030)

4.2.3 Global Airlaid Paper for Food Revenue Market Share by Type (2018-2030)

4.3 Global Airlaid Paper for Food Price by Type (2018-2030)

5 Segment by Application

5.1 Global Airlaid Paper for Food Sales by Application (2018-2030)

5.1.1 Global Airlaid Paper for Food Sales by Application (2018-2023)

5.1.2 Global Airlaid Paper for Food Sales by Application (2024-2030)

5.1.3 Global Airlaid Paper for Food Sales Market Share by Application (2018-2030)

5.2 Global Airlaid Paper for Food Revenue by Application (2018-2030)

5.2.1 Global Airlaid Paper for Food Revenue by Application (2018-2023)

5.2.2 Global Airlaid Paper for Food Revenue by Application (2024-2030)

5.2.3 Global Airlaid Paper for Food Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2030)

5.3 Global Airlaid Paper for Food Price by Application (2018-2030)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Glatfelter

6.1.1 Glatfelter Corporation Information

6.1.2 Glatfelter Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Glatfelter Airlaid Paper for Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

6.1.4 Glatfelter Airlaid Paper for Food Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Glatfelter Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Georgia-Pacific

6.2.1 Georgia-Pacific Corporation Information

6.2.2 Georgia-Pacific Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Georgia-Pacific Airlaid Paper for Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

6.2.4 Georgia-Pacific Airlaid Paper for Food Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Georgia-Pacific Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 McAirlaid's Vliesstoffe

6.3.1 McAirlaid's Vliesstoffe Corporation Information

6.3.2 McAirlaid's Vliesstoffe Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 McAirlaid's Vliesstoffe Airlaid Paper for Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

6.3.4 McAirlaid's Vliesstoffe Airlaid Paper for Food Product Portfolio

6.3.5 McAirlaid's Vliesstoffe Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Duni AB

6.4.1 Duni AB Corporation Information

6.4.2 Duni AB Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Duni AB Airlaid Paper for Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

6.4.4 Duni AB Airlaid Paper for Food Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Duni AB Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 EAM Corporationï1⁄4Domtarï1⁄4

6.5.1 EAM Corporationï1⁄4Domtarï1⁄4 Corporation Information

6.5.2 EAM Corporationï1⁄4Domtarï1⁄4 Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 EAM Corporationï1⁄4Domtarï1⁄4 Airlaid Paper for Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

6.5.4 EAM Corporationï1⁄4Domtarï1⁄4 Airlaid Paper for Food Product Portfolio

6.5.5 EAM Corporationï1⁄4Domtarï1⁄4 Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Fitesa

6.6.1 Fitesa Corporation Information

6.6.2 Fitesa Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Fitesa Airlaid Paper for Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

6.6.4 Fitesa Airlaid Paper for Food Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Fitesa Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Oji Kinocloth

6.6.1 Oji Kinocloth Corporation Information

6.6.2 Oji Kinocloth Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Oji Kinocloth Airlaid Paper for Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

6.4.4 Oji Kinocloth Airlaid Paper for Food Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Oji Kinocloth Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Kinsei Seishi

6.8.1 Kinsei Seishi Corporation Information

6.8.2 Kinsei Seishi Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Kinsei Seishi Airlaid Paper for Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

6.8.4 Kinsei Seishi Airlaid Paper for Food Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Kinsei Seishi Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 MandJ Airlaid

6.9.1 MandJ Airlaid Corporation Information

6.9.2 MandJ Airlaid Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 MandJ Airlaid Airlaid Paper for Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

6.9.4 MandJ Airlaid Airlaid Paper for Food Product Portfolio

6.9.5 MandJ Airlaid Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Main

6.10.1 Main Corporation Information

6.10.2 Main Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Main Airlaid Paper for Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

6.10.4 Main Airlaid Paper for Food Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Main Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 National Nonwovens

6.11.1 National Nonwovens Corporation Information

6.11.2 National Nonwovens Airlaid Paper for Food Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 National Nonwovens Airlaid Paper for Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

6.11.4 National Nonwovens Airlaid Paper for Food Product Portfolio

6.11.5 National Nonwovens Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 China Silk New Material

6.12.1 China Silk New Material Corporation Information

6.12.2 China Silk New Material Airlaid Paper for Food Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 China Silk New Material Airlaid Paper for Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

6.12.4 China Silk New Material Airlaid Paper for Food Product Portfolio

6.12.5 China Silk New Material Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 Qiaohong New Materials

6.13.1 Qiaohong New Materials Corporation Information

6.13.2 Qiaohong New Materials Airlaid Paper for Food Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 Qiaohong New Materials Airlaid Paper for Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

6.13.4 Qiaohong New Materials Airlaid Paper for Food Product Portfolio

6.13.5 Qiaohong New Materials Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 Ningbo Qixing Nonwoven

6.14.1 Ningbo Qixing Nonwoven Corporation Information

6.14.2 Ningbo Qixing Nonwoven Airlaid Paper for Food Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 Ningbo Qixing Nonwoven Airlaid Paper for Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

6.14.4 Ningbo Qixing Nonwoven Airlaid Paper for Food Product Portfolio

6.14.5 Ningbo Qixing Nonwoven Recent Developments/Updates

6.15 Elite Paper

6.15.1 Elite Paper Corporation Information

6.15.2 Elite Paper Airlaid Paper for Food Description and Business Overview

6.15.3 Elite Paper Airlaid Paper for Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

6.15.4 Elite Paper Airlaid Paper for Food Product Portfolio

6.15.5 Elite Paper Recent Developments/Updates

7 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

7.1 Airlaid Paper for Food Industry Chain Analysis

7.2 Airlaid Paper for Food Key Raw Materials

7.2.1 Key Raw Materials

7.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.3 Airlaid Paper for Food Production Mode and Process

7.4 Airlaid Paper for Food Sales and Marketing

7.4.1 Airlaid Paper for Food Sales Channels

7.4.2 Airlaid Paper for Food Distributors

7.5 Airlaid Paper for Food Customers

8 Airlaid Paper for Food Market Dynamics

8.1 Airlaid Paper for Food Industry Trends

8.2 Airlaid Paper for Food Market Drivers

8.3 Airlaid Paper for Food Market Challenges

8.4 Airlaid Paper for Food Market Restraints

9 Research Finding and Conclusion

10 Methodology and Data Source

10.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.1 Research Programs/Design

10.1.2 Market Size Estimation

10.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

10.2 Data Source

10.2.1 Secondary Sources

10.2.2 Primary Sources

10.3 Author List

10.4 Disclaimer



Continued...

