A Victory for Your Kake! Victory Brewing Company Partners with Fellow Pennsylvania Brand, Tastykake, for Q1 2024 Seasonal Release

DOWNINGTOWN, Pa., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Locally Brewed. Locally Baked. Locally Loved. As Victory Brewing Company preps for 2024, they are teaming up with fellow iconic PA brand, Tastykake®, to create something for their fanbases in Pennsylvania and beyond. Victory put the delicious flavors of Tastykake's Koffee Kake Cupkake into a sweet ale with notes of pound cake and cinnamon.

Koffee Kake Ale will ship to Victory's distribution network in mid-December 2023 and be available in 6-pack 12 oz. bottles and draft until early March 2024, while supplies last.



Victory Brewing Co. will release its Tastykake Koffee Kake Ale on Friday, December 22,

at its taprooms in Downingtown, PA; Philadelphia, PA; Parkesburg, PA; and Kennett Square, PA. Join for a first taste, giveaways, and pairings from Victory and Tastykake from 11 am – 4 pm. The first 10 consumers in attendance at each of Victory's Taprooms on the 22nd will score special and limited co-branded prize packs.



"Brand crossovers are on the rise in craft for the unique and special value they bring to drinkers. As Victory entered the world of collaboration, it was especially important for us to select a partner whose identity, values and flavor profiles would align with ours in a way that connected with our loyal fanbase," Kelly Irvine, brand manager of Victory Brewing Company, explains.

Ashley Hornsby, Tastykake brand manager, adds, "We are thrilled for the opportunity for Tastykake to collaborate with Victory Beer on such a unique and tasty mash-up. We believe the Koffee Kake Ale brings the best of these two iconic brands together in a flavorful way for our passionate fans."



About Victory Brewing Company

Headquartered in Downingtown, PA, Victory Brewing Company is a craft brewery founded by Bill Covaleski and Ron Barchet, born out of a passion to introduce Americans to high-quality beer and a drinking experience rooted in connectivity. In 1996, Victory opened its doors to serve full-flavored, innovative beers putting curiosity and inspiration from their travels and the world around them into each delicious pint and has since become a cornerstone of the craft beer industry as a highly regarded and internationally recognized brand. Victory has imbued its vibrant culture and elevated beer-drinking experience at its taproom locations in Parkesburg, PA; Kennett Square, PA; Charlotte, NC; flagship location in Downingtown, PA; and Philadelphia, PA. In February 2016, Victory announced an alliance with Southern Tier Brewing Company under the partnership platform of Artisanal Brewing Ventures. Brooklyn-based Sixpoint Brewery and Bold Rock Hard Cider in Nellysford, VA have since joined the Artisanal Brewing Ventures family. To learn more about Victory Brewing Company please visit

About Tastykake

A snack favorite since 1914,

Tastykake

offers a complete line of snack cakes, pies, cookies, and donuts available in supermarkets, mass merchandisers, convenience stores and other retailers. Celebrated for freshness and quality, the Tastykake product portfolio includes such classics as Krimpets®, Kandy Kakes® and Juniors®. One taste of a

Tastykake treat and you'll know why this brand has been a favorite of many for more than 100 years. Tastykake is a brand of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO ), one of the largest baking companies in the U.S. For more information on Tastykake or Flowers Foods, please visit



