Restaking Cloud Moves To A Full Featured Testnet - A Milestone In Restaking Infrastructure

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Restaking Cloud's first protocol K2, is strategically positioned to lead the industry in defining what is possible with restaking. The protocol is built, and the testnet is fully functioning. This means that builders can start creating never-before-seen applications built on the extension of Ethereum security; ETH restakers can test out Native Delegation with currently running validators; Anybody with a laptop can begin to run Reporter software.





Restaking Cloud's first protocol K2 allows middleware to access staked ETH security on demand.

All 880k+ ETH validators are compatible without changing withdrawal credentials or business logic. The testnet is available now, and complete with developer documentation.

Read the docs and try the testnet .

Native Delegation is a groundbreaking feature that allows all existing validators, solo stakers, DVT, and LST stakers to restake without changing withdrawal credentials. All validator deposits into the Ethereum Deposit Contract remain protected and untouched during restaking. This follows the same principles of decentralization and inclusiveness found throughout Ethereum's community. K2 creates an open space of innovation fueling the next evolution of web3 applications.

For the first time, the entire Ethereum ecosystem is now made available to be reused by any middleware, dapps, and networks without putting the validator's ETH at risk. Through K2's abundant inclusiveness of Ethereum infrastructure, validator owners can maintain complete autonomy in infrastructure selection and key management while still accessing additional yield. This is analogous to validators accessing MEV post merge.

Restaking Cloud is supercharging the base layer of Ethereum by increasing the available rewards. Validators that are earning staking rewards and MEV are now able to earn additional yield in ETH from restaking. For those who are using Native Delegation, there are even more opportunities available if they choose to become Preferred Node Operators.

This powerful new infrastructure enables rapid innovation and a clear path towards explosive growth.





Restaked Staking Tokens (RSTs) are ETH-backed tokens minted from borrowed ETH positions within K2. To explore use cases of RSTs and Restaking Cloud's K2 protocol you can read more here .

Reporters are lightweight ZK gadgets part of an ad-hoc network that keeps the entire restaking ecosystem in check. They are the ones that report slashing; Anybody with an old laptop can run the Reporter software to earn ETH.

Matt Shams (Anis), CEO of Blockswap Labs (core contributor to Restaking Cloud), said:

The future for Restaking Cloud is evident and there is a clear market demand for what we have built. As we begin onboarding restakers and middleware, we will continue to share the future of Restaking Cloud. This is just the beginning. By this time next year, we will release restaking infrastructure far exceeding the capabilities of basic slashing and liveness logic you see with this testnet release.

With testing now available, the community around Restaking Cloud is growing. There are builders and retakers from across the web3 industry joining Restaking Cloud. To learn more follow the links below





Restaking Cloud Website



Restaking Cloud Twitter



Restaking Cloud Youtube

Ecosystem Design Partners



CONTACT: Derek Rickert Director of Commercials Blockswap Labs derek-at-blockswap