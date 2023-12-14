Crisis Text Line Provides Tips On How To Help Loved Ones And Friends Facing Holiday Blues And Loneliness

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The holidays are stereotypically viewed as a cheerful time when everyone is surrounded by loved ones and enjoying each moment of the season. However, for some, it can be a challenging time marked by feelings of depression and loneliness. Crisis Text Line , a nonprofit organization that provides confidential text-based mental health support in both English and Spanish, is available for free, 24/7.

Dr. Shairi Turner, Crisis Text Line's Chief Health Officer, offers six tips on how to be available for your partners, friends or family members during the holidays.

“Supporting loved ones and friends through depression and loneliness during the holidays requires patience, understanding, and a commitment to their well-being,” said Dr. Turner.“By fostering open communication, educating yourself, and creating a supportive environment, you can make a significant positive impact on their mental health and well-being.”

Encourage Open Communication:

Initiate conversations about someone's feelings and concerns. Sometimes, a simple, "How are you feeling this holiday season?" can open the door to meaningful discussions. Encourage them to express themselves and let them know that you are there to listen without offering immediate solutions. Sometimes, people just need a supportive ear.

Be Attentive and Empathetic:

Another step in supporting loved ones or friends experiencing holiday blues is to be attentive to their feelings. Individuals living with depression or loneliness may not express their emotions openly, so pay attention to subtle changes in behavior, withdrawal, or signs of sadness. Create a safe space where they feel comfortable sharing their thoughts and concerns without judgment. People suffering from depression or sadness can feel like even the simplest taskis overwhelming. Instead of pushing them to "snap out of it" or offering quick solutions, be empathetic by acknowledging their struggles and let them know you are there for them no matter what.

Educate Yourself:

Understanding the signs, types and effects of depression and loneliness are essential for providing effective support. Take the time to educate yourself. These conditions, often silent and stigmatized, can affect anyone regardless of age, gender, or background. This knowledge will help you to empathize with your friends' or loved ones' experience and respond in a way that is informed and compassionate.

Respect Boundaries:

Holiday gatherings and festivities may feel daunting for someone dealing with depression and loneliness. While your intention is to provide support, it's essential to respect the boundaries of your loved ones and friends. They may prefer solitude or limited social interaction during this time. Be understanding of their needs and don't pressure them into activities they are not comfortable with. Respect their decisions and offer your support in a way that aligns with their comfort level.

Encourage Self-Care:

Help your loved ones or friends establish a self-care routine tailored to their needs. These coping strategies might include activities they enjoy, such as reading, listening to music, or taking a leisurely walk. Self-care is a crucial component of managing depression and loneliness, and your encouragement can make a significant difference.

Seek Support:

While your presence is invaluable, seeking additional support may be necessary for individuals living with depression or loneliness. They may feel they have no one to talk to or might be afraid that their depression will never go away. Feel free to share Crisis Text Line as a resource. Anyone can text HOME or AYUDA to 741741 or via web chat to reach a live volunteer Crisis Counselor for support in English or Spanish. You can also encourage them to speak with a mental health professional, and offer to help find a therapist or counselor. Remember that seeking help is a sign of strength, and it's brave to reach out for support.

