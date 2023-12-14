Campus Technology And THE Journal 2023 New Product Award Winners Announced

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WOODLAND HILLS, CA, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOODLAND HILLS, CA, December 14, 2023 – Leading industry media brands Campus Technology and THE Journal announced the winners of their 2023 New Product Awards today. Campus Technology and THE Journal are the education sector's leading sources on technology trends and practices, delivering valuable information via daily websites, newsletters, webinars, podcast and events serving higher education and K-12 technology decision-makers.

The Education Group of 1105 Media, parent company to Campus Technology and THE Journal, launched the awards program in 2020 to recognize leading technology product and service providers in the education sector. The awards honor the outstanding product development achievements of manufacturers and suppliers whose products or services are considered to be particularly noteworthy in the transformation of education technology. This year, winners were honored in the following product award categories:

Campus Technology 2023 New Product Awards

AI-Based Tool for Lesson Planning

Anthology, Blackboard Learn - AI Design Assistant (Platinum)

AI-Based Tool for Tutoring

The Princeton Review | Tutor, AI for Learning from The Princeton Review and Tutor (Platinum)

Collaboration Tool

Nureva Inc., Nureva HDL410 Audio Conferencing System (Platinum)

Constituent Relationship Management System

Anthology, Anthology Reach (Platinum)

Canyon GBS LLC, Advising AppTM (Gold)

Digital Library Tool

Gale, part of Cengage Group, Gale Digital Scholar Lab (Platinum)

Emergency Notification System

Alertus Technologies, Alertus WiFi Panic Button (Platinum)

Singlewire Software, InformaCast with Visitor Aware (Gold)

Global Engagement, International Education and/or Study Abroad Solutions

Terra Dotta, Terra Dotta Dashboards (Platinum)

Help Desk

AVI-SPL, AVI-SPL Symphony (Platinum)

Learning Management Systems & E-Learning Platforms

Class Technologies, Next Gen Virtual Classroom (Platinum)

Anthology, Blackboard Learn Ultra (Gold)

Remote/Distance Learning Platform

Class Technologies, Next Gen Virtual Classroom (Platinum)

Adobe, Adobe Connect (Gold)

Student Information System

Anthology, Anthology Student (Platinum)

Student Success/Retention

Canyon GBS LLC, Advising AppTM (Platinum)

Training/Professional Development

Adobe, Adobe Connect (Platinum)

Video Display

Planar, Planar® UltraResTM L Series (Platinum)

Boxlight, MimioWall (Gold)

Video Wall

Boxlight, MimioWall (Platinum)

Web Security

ManagedMethods, Content Filter (Platinum)

THE Journal 2023 New Product Awards

Adaptive/Personalized Learning Tool

Curriculum Associates, i-Ready Assessment and Personalized Instruction (Platinum)

IXL Learning, IXL Platform (Platinum)

Discovery Education, Discovery Education Experience (Gold)

AI-Based Tool for Tutoring

The Princeton Review | Tutor, AI for Learning from The Princeton Review and Tutor (Platinum)

Classroom Audio Distribution/Sound Enhancement

Logitech, Logitech Zone Learn (Platinum)

Classroom Management, Culture or Student Success System

Linewize, Linewize Pulse (Platinum)

Classroom Presentation Tool – Hardware

Boxlight, IMPACT Lux (Platinum)

Curriculum/Lesson Planning Platform

Gale, part of Cengage Group, Gale In Context: For Educators (Platinum)

Digital Curriculum

Gale, part of Cengage Group, Gale In Context: For Educators (Platinum)

Educational Game or Gamified Learning Tool

Carnegie Learning, MATHia Adventure (Platinum)

Writelike, Frankenstories (Gold)

Emergency Notification System

Singlewire Software, InformaCast with Visitor Aware (Platinum)

Interactive Whiteboard, Display, Flat Panel or Kiosk

Boxlight, IMPACT Lux (Platinum)

Language Learning Program

IXL Learning, Rosetta Stone for Schools (Platinum)

Learning Management Systems & E-Learning Platforms

Arizona State University Mary Lou Fulton Teachers College, Community Educator Learning Hub (Platinum)

Math Program

IXL Learning, IXL Math (Platinum)

The Princeton Review | Tutor, High-Dosage Tutoring from The Princeton Review and Tutor (Gold)

Projector: Short-Throw

Epson America, Epson PowerLite 810E Extreme Short Throw with 4K Enhancement (Platinum)

Projector: Standard-Throw

Optoma Technology, Inc., Optoma ZW350e (Platinum)

Reading Program

IXL Learning, IXL English Language Arts (Platinum)

Gale, part of Cengage Group, Gale In Context: Literature (Gold)

Remote/Distance Learning Platform

Adobe, Adobe Connect (Platinum)

Robotics System/Curriculum

Boxlight, MyBot Recruit (Platinum)

Science Program

Discovery Education, Discovery Education Science Techbook Series (Platinum)

STEM/STEAM Program

Boxlight, MyStemKits (Platinum)

Training/Professional Development

Adobe, Adobe Connect (Platinum)

Video Display

Boxlight, MimioWall (Platinum)

Video Wall

Boxlight, MimioWall (Platinum)

Virtual/Augmented Reality Headset or Hardware System

Avantis Education (ClassVR), ClassVR from Avantis Education (Platinum)

Web Security

ManagedMethods, Content Filter (Platinum)

Winners will receive awards for their recognized products. They will also be featured on the industry-leading websites campustechnology and thejournal and included in upcoming Campus Technology and THE Journal e-newsletters.

“We celebrate this year's New Product Award winners for their pivotal role in advancing teaching, learning, and administration in K–12 and higher education. Kudos to the exceptional products that have made a significant impact this year,” said Rhea Kelly, editor-in-chief of Campus Technology and THE Journal.

Information about the 2024 Campus Technology and THE Journal New Product Awards will be available at campustechnology and thejournal in the fall of 2024.

