Cargurus Adds Ismail Elshareef As Chief Product Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG), the No. 1 visited digital auto platform for shopping, buying, and selling new and used vehicles1, today announced the appointment of Ismail Elshareef as Chief Product Officer (CPO), effective February 1, 2024. With over 20 years of experience building highly engaging consumer transaction products and value-added solutions for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), Elshareef will lead CarGurus' product strategy and roadmap with a focus on driving value to consumers, dealers, and the overall business.



“We believe Ismail's marketplace expertise across subscription and transaction-based models will play a critical role in our work to evolve our platform into a powerful transaction-enabled destination supporting both consumers and dealers,” said Jason Trevisan, Chief Executive Officer of CarGurus.“His unwavering focus on the customer and commitment to driving change through collaboration and transparency reflects our core values and will be invaluable as we work toward our goals for continued innovation.”

Elshareef joins CarGurus with extensive product experience spanning established consumer brands, including Ticketmaster and sports media platform OneFootball, to growing software as a service (SaaS) providers such as UpKeep, an asset operations management solution serving SMBs. Prior to his role at CarGurus, he was CPO for OneFootball, a global sports media company covering 200 soccer leagues, where he played a key role in rebuilding team processes and refining strategy to accelerate growth. Before that, he led product, engineering, and infrastructure as CPO at UpKeep. He also held leadership positions at Ticketmaster, as Senior Vice President for Consumer Products, and at automotive shopping platform Edmunds as Executive Director, Open Platform. Elshareef has completed advanced executive education from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management. He also holds a Master of Science degree in electrical engineering from California State University and a Bachelor of Science in computer engineering from King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals.

“I am inspired by the opportunity to join CarGurus during a time when the team is innovating solutions that integrate with its well-established marketplace platform to answer rising needs in the market - both from consumers and dealers," added Elshareef.“I'm thrilled to join the team and play a role in bringing this customer-centric vision to life.”

