Digital Twin Consortium Welcomes Prasaga Foundation As A Member

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advancing the use of digital twins in the FinTech industry

BOSTON, MA, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Twin Consortium ® today announced that PraSaga Foundation has become a member of the Consortium. A non-profit organization, PraSaga developed the SagaTech Stack architecture and SagaChain, a layer-one blockchain designed to address the critical challenges existing blockchain networks face. PraSaga will lead a newly formed DTC FinTech Tiger Team.

The DTC FinTech Tiger Team will consist of members from the Consortium representing some of the most vital industries in the world. The member companies are leaders in their respective spaces and work together to solve industry-wide problems. As a first step, the DTC FinTech Tiger team will work on developing open standards requirements benefiting every major industry.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the DTC and to lead the DTC FinTech Tiger Team,” said PraSaga Foundation CEO Michael Holdmann.“The Tiger Team will use PraSaga's SagaTech Stack architecture to define process flows and create application-specific use cases for implementation across industries for real-world testing.”

“We're excited to have PraSaga as a member and leading the DTC FinTech Tiger Team,” said Dan Isaacs, GM & CTO of the DTC.“We look forward to including value-based use cases in our DTC Technology Showcase. The development of these use cases and enabling development environment further accelerate digital twin adoption.”

a bout PraSaga Foundation

PraSaga operates as a Non-Profit and is the custodian of the SagaTech Stack. It is poised to transform the blockchain landscape with the upcoming launch of SagaChain , a groundbreaking layer-one blockchain designed to address the critical challenges faced by existing blockchain networks. With a strong emphasis on scalability, security, and sustainability, the object-oriented SagaChain empowers developers to build high-performance decentralized applications (dApps) that cater to real-world needs and drive widespread adoption. Please visit our website at

About Digital Twin Consortium

Digital Twin Consortium is The Authority in Digital Twin. It coalesces industry, government, and academia to drive consistency in vocabulary, architecture, security, and interoperability of digital twin technology. It advances digital twin technology in many industries, from Aerospace to natural resources. Digital Twin Consortium is a program of Object Management Group. For more information, visit .

Note to editors: Digital Twin Consortium is a registered trademark of OMG. See the listing of all OMG trademarks . All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Attachment

PraSaga

CONTACT: Karen Quatromoni Digital Twin Consortium 978-855-0412 ...