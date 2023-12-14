Vital Farms To Participate In January 2024 Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Farms, (Nasdaq: VITL) a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide, today announced that Russell Diez-Canseco, President, and Chief Executive Officer, and Thilo Wrede, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following investor conferences in January:
January 8-9, 2024: ICR Conference, Orlando, Florida: Vital Farms will be available for 1x1 meetings each day and will host a fireside chat beginning at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.
January 17-18, 2024: Needham Growth Conference, New York, New York: Vital Farms will be available for 1x1 meetings each day and will host a fireside chat beginning at 11:45 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, January 18, 2024.
Each of the fireside chats will be webcast live under the“Events & Presentations” tab of the Vital Farms Investor Relations site at:
About Vital Farms
Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL) is a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas in 2007, Vital Farms has become a national consumer brand that works with over 300 family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms' ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware public benefit corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, crew members, and stockholders. Vital Farms' products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs, are sold in over 24,000 stores nationwide. For more information, please visit .
Media:
Rob Discher
...
Investors:
Matt Siler
...
MENAFN14122023004107003653ID1107598002
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.