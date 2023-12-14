Vital Farms To Participate In January 2024 Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Farms, (Nasdaq: VITL) a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide, today announced that Russell Diez-Canseco, President, and Chief Executive Officer, and Thilo Wrede, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following investor conferences in January:



January 8-9, 2024: ICR Conference, Orlando, Florida: Vital Farms will be available for 1x1 meetings each day and will host a fireside chat beginning at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

January 17-18, 2024: Needham Growth Conference, New York, New York: Vital Farms will be available for 1x1 meetings each day and will host a fireside chat beginning at 11:45 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, January 18, 2024.

Each of the fireside chats will be webcast live under the“Events & Presentations” tab of the Vital Farms Investor Relations site at:

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL) is a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas in 2007, Vital Farms has become a national consumer brand that works with over 300 family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms' ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware public benefit corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, crew members, and stockholders. Vital Farms' products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs, are sold in over 24,000 stores nationwide. For more information, please visit .

