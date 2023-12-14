Peace Hills Insurance And Applied Systems Partner To Further Brokerage-Insurer Connectivity In Commercial Lines Quoting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership to automate the quote process by ensuring the Western Canadian insurer's coverage offerings are available at the point of quote

Toronto, ON., Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced a partnership with Peace Hills General Insurance Company to enable real-time quoting for commercial lines. The partnership will provide Peace Hills Insurance's coverage options at the point of quote in Policy Works®, creating a digital commercial lines lifecycle that accelerates quote-to-bind time for Peace Hills and Applied's combined independent brokerage partners across Western Canada.

“The manual commercial quoting process can often be clunky and time-consuming for brokerages, causing friction with policyholders and insurers,” said Chad Shurnaik, Vice President of Underwriting at Peace Hills Insurance.“Collaborating with Applied Systems allows us to seamlessly connect our broker partners with our policy offerings through simpler, more efficient workflows, improving their productivity and customer satisfaction.”

In collaboration with CSIO and insurer partners, Applied has created an end-to-end commercial lines distribution solution. Applied's standardized commercial workflows allow brokerages to digitally submit a quote request directly from the application to multiple insurers and eliminate the need to re-key data into insurers' portals. Insurers can then identify and streamline packages that are most suitable for quote-to-bind, enhancing response time on commercial quotes and increasing broker confidence in presenting commercial products to their customers. Peace Hills Insurance is among a growing list of insurer partners trading commercial lines business on Applied's platform.

“Commercial lines brokerages and their insurer partners, like Peace Hills Insurance, need workflows that allow them to capitalize on new business opportunities faster and in a more efficient manner,” said Steve Whitelaw, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Canada, Applied Systems.“By reducing the wasted time associated with duplicate entry and manual processes between carriers and policyholders to quote and bind commercial policies, brokerages will be able showcase their value proposition of choice and advice to meet the needs of their customers and close opportunities faster.”

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world's largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied's people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

About Peace Hills Insurance

Peace Hills General Insurance Company has been serving Western Canada since 1982 with home, auto and business insurance products. Their head office is in Edmonton, Alberta, with branch offices in Calgary and Vancouver. They are a 5-star carrier, employing nearly 250 staff who work with over 1,000 independent broker offices across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut and Yukon Territory.

CONTACT: Lauren Malcolm Applied Systems (678) 438-5093 ...