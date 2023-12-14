Regency Centers Acquires The Longmeadow Shops In Massachusetts

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONGMEADOW, Mass., Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regency Centers today announced the acquisition of The Longmeadow Shops in Longmeadow, MA.



“The Longmeadow Shops have been a fixture in this community dating back 50 years and serves as a town gathering spot for shopping and dining,” said Barry Argalas, Managing Director of Transactions.“This time-tested property will be a fantastic addition to the Regency portfolio.”

The Longmeadow Shops is a neighborhood center with approximately 100,000 square feet of space that is currently 100% leased. A staple of the local community, it consists of a strong national tenant mix including CVS, Athleta, Starbucks, Bank of America, Talbots, Gap, J. Crew Factory, and Chico's. It is also home to local favorites such as Posto, Max Burger, and Delaney's Market. The center is the premier shopping and dining destination within the trade area with an established reputation and relationship with the surrounding neighborhoods.

“Regency understands and appreciates the attractiveness of this trade area,” said Jack deVilliers, Senior Vice President and Senior Market Officer.“We continue to make strategic and accretive investments in the Northeast, powered by our financial strength and access to capital. As long-term owners of our properties, we look forward to further investing in portfolio growth and demonstrating why we are a company-of-choice for this retail environment.”

