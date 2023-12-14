The Turnover And Expansion Plans Of Apranga Group In 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Apranga Group plans to reach EUR 350 million turnover (including VAT) in 2024, or by 8% higher than expected the year 2023 turnover.
In 2024 Apranga Group plans to renovate or open 12-15 stores. The net investment is planned to be about EUR 5-7 million.
Rimantas Perveneckas
Apranga Group General Manager
+370 5 2390801
