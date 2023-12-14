Augmentus Raises $5 Million To Expand 'No-Code Robotics' Offering Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Augmentus , a developer of“no-code” robotics software, has successfully raised $5 million in Series A funding. The round was led by Sierra Ventures, along with Cocoon Capital.

Conventional robot programming is fragmented and costly, requiring extensive training and expertise due to proprietary programming languages. This results in 75 percent of lifetime costs being attributed to software and programming.

The industrial robotics software market is expected to reach $47 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 27 percent. Augmentus aims to disrupt this market.

Their proprietary technology serves as the eyes and brains of any industrial robots. 3D cameras gather spatial data, which is processed by its AI model to suggest the best path for the robot, even complex parts.

This reduces time from four weeks to 15 minutes and cuts costs by over 70 percent.

