Anybotics Provides Four-Legged Robot To Inspect Offshore Oil Rigs In Europe Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Aker BP, Cognite, and ANYbotics are partnering to pioneer offshore remote inspections with ANYmal X on the Valhall platform (main picture) in the North Sea, the large body of water between the UK and Scandinavia.

ANYmal X, the only Ex-certified legged robot, was tested for integrated robotic inspections in offshore Ex-rated zones, showcasing the benefits of Cognite's real-time digital twins and comprehensive AI-powered data platform. (See video below.)

This is a significant step in Aker BP's aim to implement remote inspections as an enabler for unmanned operation of complex offshore processing platforms by 2027-2029.

Valhall, situated 300 kilometers offshore, is a complex with manned central platforms connected by bridges and multiple normally unmanned support platforms accessed regularly by helicopters.

It features multiple levels and numerous Ex-zones and experiences diverse weather conditions like direct sunlight, heavy rain, and high winds.

