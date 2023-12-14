Anybotics Provides Four-Legged Robot To Inspect Offshore Oil Rigs In Europe Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Aker BP, Cognite, and ANYbotics are partnering to pioneer offshore remote inspections with ANYmal X on the Valhall platform (main picture) in the North Sea, the large body of water between the UK and Scandinavia.
ANYmal X, the only Ex-certified legged robot, was tested for integrated robotic inspections in offshore Ex-rated zones, showcasing the benefits of Cognite's real-time digital twins and comprehensive AI-powered data platform. (See video below.)
This is a significant step in Aker BP's aim to implement remote inspections as an enabler for unmanned operation of complex offshore processing platforms by 2027-2029.
Valhall, situated 300 kilometers offshore, is a complex with manned central platforms connected by bridges and multiple normally unmanned support platforms accessed regularly by helicopters.
It features multiple levels and numerous Ex-zones and experiences diverse weather conditions like direct sunlight, heavy rain, and high winds.
class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block;" data-ad-client="ca-pub-6033737614224062" data-ad-slot="7061071681"
MENAFN14122023005532012229ID1107597981
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.