Beep Launches New Management Platform For Autonomous Mobility Networks Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Beep , a provider of autonomous shared mobility solutions, has launched a new software platform built to allow public transit operators and mobility-as-a-service companies to integrate autonomous mobility services rapidly and seamlessly into their solutions.

The new software is called Beep AutonomOS.

Software-driven mobility provides an opportunity to deliver a radically enhanced passenger experience through the implementation of autonomous mobility networks that combine real-time service optimization with greater efficiency and performance.

As autonomous multi-passenger services begin deployment at scale, a solution for service management and remote supervision will be essential.

AutonomOS is an autonomous vehicle-agnostic solution designed to deliver safe, scalable, cost-effective multi-passenger autonomous mobility services.

