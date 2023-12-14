The Rise Of Automation In Manufacturing Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Manufacturing operations across the globe have experienced a great deal of turbulence in recent years.

From disruptions to production lines and supply chains brought about by both the pandemic and geopolitical disturbances, to an increased focus on sustainable practices intended to reduce energy consumption and make more appropriate use of finite resources.

In an effort to address these pressures, organizations around the world are working to find actionable ways to improve productivity without incurring avoidable expenses.

The answer, it would seem, likely lies in the development of intelligently automated manufacturing systems.

Recently published data reveals that automation could raise global productivity by as much as 1.5 percent annually, potentially contributing to an additional $4.9 billion being injected into the global economy per year by 2030.

