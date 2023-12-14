6 Reasons Why Quantum Information Science Should Be Taught In Schools Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) When I went to school, the IT class was new. Brand new. It was so new that once you moved beyond touch typing, which was what you learned in Year 7, there was not much else left for you to learn.

In every class after that, there were usually one or two students who knew more than the teachers did. This continued to be the case until the final years of high school, when suddenly we knew more than the assigned textbooks.

One year, when there were only a dozen of us in class, the teacher had us sit down and read through the textbook. Our job was to find every error contained within the standard issue textbook.

These errors included things like claims that a megabyte was supposedly bigger than a gigabyte or that fibre optics and broadband were synonymous.

Sometimes the lines of basic code were written wrong. This was the standard textbook for the state and it had so many errors that it deserved to be added to a list of World's Worst Textbooks .

