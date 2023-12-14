What Is A Plasma Cutter? And, Why Your Business May Need One Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) A plasma cutter is a tool that uses a directed stream of hot plasma to cut through various types of conductive metals like steel, aluminum, brass, copper, and more.

Plasma cutters work by creating an electrical arc between a negatively charged electrode in the tip of the torch and the positively charged workpiece.

This arc ionizes gas passing through it, creating a channel of superhot plasma that can melt and cut through metal.

Plasma cutters provide extremely clean, fast, and accurate cuts for metal fabrication and other industrial applications.

Unlike abrasive cutting tools like grinders or saws, plasma cutters produce smooth edges that often require little post-processing or cleanup.

