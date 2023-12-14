USC Demonstrates New Robotic System To Assess Mobility After Stroke Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) A new robotic tool developed by a team of experts in computer science and biokinesiology could help stroke survivors more accurately track their recovery progress.

Lead author Nathan Dennler, a computer science doctoral student, with the robotic arm, which provides precise 3D spatial information, and a socially assistive robot, which gives instruction and motivation throughout the assessment.

Each year more than 15 million people worldwide will have strokes, with three-quarters facing challenges such as impairment, weakness and paralysis in their arms and hands, according to the American Stroke Association.

While the old adage says“Use it or lose it,” for stroke survivors, this can be easier said than done.

Many people recovering from stroke rely on their stronger arm to complete daily tasks, even when the weaker arm has the potential to improve.

