Adtech Holding Sponsored The New Green Area In Limassol

AdTech Holding , one of the leading AdTech and MarTech Cyprus-based companies, has sponsored a green area opening next to its new Limassol office.

The official opening of the new green space took place on December 2. The initiative was carried out by the municipality of

Limassol and supported by AdTech Holding, which sponsored the activity and took direct participation in the opening ceremony.

The event was attended by the mayor of Limassol, Nicos Nicolaides, as well as AdTech Holding's CEO, Alex Vasekin , and CMO, Arnis Augstmanis. Together with AdTech Holding employees, they helped plant new trees and thus marked the beginning of the new clean and eco-friendly space in Cyprus.

Alex Vasekin expressed his gratitude towards the city administration, particularly Mr. Nicos Nicolaides and the Head of the Greenery Department, Mr. Stavros Ioannides.

'I want to extend my respect to the city administration for their dedication and forward-thinking in bringing this initiative to life. At AdTech Holding, we are very enthusiastic about participating in social initiatives. This green area is the result of our efforts to make the island a cleaner, greener, and friendlier space. It is inspiring to see how our shared vision transforms a cityscape. We believe that all big companies can and should be agents of positive change in the communities they serve.'

AdTech Holding is constantly participating in eco-friendly activities, including cleaning events, supporting environment issues-related organizations, and applying eco-practices in the holding's daily workflows. Supporting such initiatives is one of the most important values of our company, as we believe that as a large holding, we have all the opportunities to contribute to the healthy, clean, and green future of our island.

About AdTech Holding

Since 2011,

AdTech Holding

has delivered industry-changing technologies in AdTech and MarTech niches. It develops and grows digital marketing projects that focus on cutting-edge advertising solutions.

Press contact:

Ksen Grab

AdTech Holding

[email protected]

+35795989881

