Stage Front Is The Official Hospitality Partner For The Starco Brands LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk On December 16

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) COLUMBIA, Md., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Stage Front, a trailblazing event experience and technology company, proudly announces its pivotal role as the Official Hospitality Partner for the eagerly awaited

Starco Brands LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk. The event, set to unfold on December 16, will showcase thrilling college football action and mark the debut of Stage Front ID, a cutting-edge digital all-access VIP pass.

Stage Front ID Digital Passes will be available for accessing VIP events at the LA Bowl

Stage Front ID Digital Passes will be available for accessing VIP events at the LA Bowl

Continue Reading

Stage Front ID is set to redefine the VIP experience at the Starco Brands LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk, providing attendees exclusive access to VIP Experiences, an upscale tailgate party, and coveted Field Passes. This innovative technology is a digital key, granting sports enthusiasts a seamless and secure way to unlock unparalleled real-time moments during the game.

"We are thrilled to be the Official Hospitality Partner for the Starco Brands LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk, and the introduction of Stage Front ID underscores our commitment to revolutionizing the event experience," said Karl Roes, CEO of Stage Front. "This digital pass is not just a ticket; it's a gateway to a world of exclusive access and unforgettable memories, bringing fans closer to the action than ever before."

"Each year, we focus on ways we can enhance the fan experience," said Adolfo Romero, Interim Executive Director of the Starco Brands LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk. "Through our partnership with Stage Front ID, we look forward to offering fans an elevated and seamless game day experience."

Adding to the excitement, the teams competing in the Starco Brands LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk will be Boise State vs UCLA. This partnership highlights Stage Front's dedication to combining cutting-edge technology with premium hospitality, setting a new standard for immersive event experiences.

ABOUT STAGE FRONT

Stage Front is a leading event experience and technology company, specializing in VIP hospitality and exclusive access to major sports, concerts, and live entertainment events. With a mission to redefine the event experience, Stage Front ensures that fans enjoy unforgettable moments in the most luxurious and immersive settings. Learn more about Stage Front ID technology on .

ABOUT STARCO BRANDS LA BOWL HOSTED BY GRONK

The Starco Brands LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk is an annual collegiate football bowl game held in Inglewood, Calif. Starco Brands LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk features the Mountain West's No. 1 selection versus the Pac-12's No. 5 selection, after the CFP selection. In addition to the matchup, Starco Brands LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk hosts a series of events for the teams, their families, fans and locals in the week leading up to the game, as well as year-round activities that engage the local community. For more information about the Starco Brands LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk, including ticketing, go to and visit @LABowlGame on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Dario Soto

VP, Partnerships

[email protected]

+1 (626) 944-3950



SOURCE Stage Front