Excavator Market Size, Share, Growth And Industry Trends Analysis Forecast Report

Global Excavator Market to Expand at 4.66%; Latest Excavator Design Concepts Introduced by Leading Players to Enable Market Gain Momentum

The global excavator market will witness considerable growth in the coming years due to increasing investment by private as well as government organizations in infrastructure development. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled"Excavator Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026," the market was valued at US$ 44.12 Bn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that the market will reach US$ 63.14 Bn by 2026 thereby exhibiting a CAGR 4.7%. The rising demand for excavators across industrial, residential, and commercial sectors has created growth opportunities for the global market. Excavators are used widely in various sectors such as oil and gas, road construction, and mining. The rising demand for excavators, resulting from their applications across diverse domains will aid the growth of the global excavator market in the coming years.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 CAGR 4.7 % Excavator Market 2026 Value Projection USD 63.14 billion Base Year 2018 Excavator Market Size in 2018 USD 44.12 billion Historical Data for 2015 to 2017 No. of Pages 123 Segments covered By Type, Industry, Geography Global Excavator Market Growth Drivers Increasing investment for infrastructure development is supplementing the revenue growth of the Asia Pacific, whereas North America is estimated to have a significant growth

AB Volvo

Caterpillar Inc.

Komatsu Ltd

Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd

C. Bamford Excavators Limited

Liebherr Group

CNH Industrial N.V

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd Terex Corporation

Hitachi's Launch of Hybrid Excavator Will Aid Overall Expansion of Market

The global excavator market has benefited from increasing product launches. Demand for aesthetic improvements in government institutions has opened the doors for product innovations, mainly possible due to the high investment. In the wake of soaring demand for excavators around the world, several companies have introduced excavators based on new concepts. In 2017, Hitachi launched a new hydraulic excavator cam be operated with minimum fuel consumption. The company stated that its latest product will enable a 12% reduction in fuel consumption from its previous model. Fortune Business Insights states that innovations focusing on environmental preservation will have an edge over their counterparts.. [PM1] The report includes product launches similar to Hitachi's newest innovation and gauges the impact of these launches on the global market.

Volvo Successfully Overcomes 'Heavy Battery' Barrier in Excavators; Global Market to Benefit from Latest Upgrade

The global excavator has been blessed with several product innovations. Despite growing advancements, end users were not fully satisfied with the heavy battery that was accommodated in the excavator system. As it is impossible to eliminate the use of a battery, Volvo came up with a new concept wherein it turned the disadvantage of the heavy battery into an advantage. Volvo brought about several upgrades in the design of its latest excavator, thereby inculcating an optimum use of the heavy battery. Fortune Business Insights predicts that newest concepts introduced by leading companies such as Volvo will enable growth of the global excavator market.

Besides product innovations and launches, the report encompasses several other aspects that have a positive impact on the global market. A few of these aspects include company mergers, increasing investment, and technologically efficient devices. Additionally, the report focuses on the segmentation of the market based on factors such as product type, application, and regional demographics.

Some of the leading companies that are operating in the global excavator market are AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., Komatsu Ltd, Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd, J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited, Liebherr Group, CNH Industrial N.V, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd, and Terex Corporation.

