Bioharvest Sciences To Present At The Life Sciences Investor Forum December 14Th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and REHOVOT, Israel, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioHarvest Sciences Inc, (CSE: BHSC) (OTCQB: CNVCF) (FSE: 8MV) the global leader in Botanical Synthesis focused on growing plant cells without growing the plant, announces that Ilan Sobel, CEO, will present live at the Life Science Investor Forum, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences, today, December 14th, 2023



DATE : December 14th, 2023

TIME: 12:30 PM ET

LINK:

Available for 1x1 meetings: December 14, 15, 18

Recent Company Highlights



Q3 Subscriber and Revenue Growth is Further Validation of the Botanical Synthesis Technology Platform

High revenue growth - Q4 2023 corporate revenue range guidance of USD 4.2M – 4.5M, 30%+ growth from Q3 2023

Launched new SuperFood VINIA coffees on December 13, 2023, aiming to disrupt the $6B US coffee pod market New Functional Coffees are First of three Major“VINIA Inside” Products to be Launched

About BioHarvest Sciences

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) is a fast-growing Biotech firm listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. BioHarvest has developed a patented bio-cell growth platform technology capable of growing the active and beneficial ingredients in fruit and plants, at an industrial scale, without the need to grow the plant itself. BioHarvest is currently focused on leveraging its botanical synthesis technology to develop the next generation of science-based and clinically proven therapeutic solutions, within two major business verticals - nutraceutical health and wellness products such as dietary supplements, and development of plant cell-based Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API's) that focus on specific medical indications.

