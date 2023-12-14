Shock Wave Therapy Devices Market Size To Exceed USD 158.5 Million By 2031, With A Robust CAGR Of 5.2 %| States Transparency Market Research, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shock wave treatment devices market revenue is increasing due to an expanding geriatric population pool and its consequent rise in demand for enhanced senior care.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global shock wave therapy devices market was projected to attain US$ 101.3 million in 2022. It is anticipated to garner a 5.2% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to attain US$ 158.5 million by 2031.

The growth of the shock wave therapy market is mostly driven by technological advancements. The method most frequently used to target and fracture kidney stones is called lithotripsy. This nonsurgical method, sometimes called extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy, uses high-energy shock waves to treat kidney stones.

In addition to helping erectile dysfunction patients, shock wave technologies also improve treatment's overall operational effectiveness and, consequently, patient care. The integration of shock wave therapy with different electronic probes and laser technologies is anticipated to drive the market size for shock wave therapy devices throughout the projected period.

Request to Sample PDF of this Strategic Report @

Key Findings of the Market Report



Enzyme nitric oxide synthase (eNOS) and vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) are produced by shock waves, which are then used to promote bone production.

Medical equipment businesses seeking to enter this market are particularly interested in the benefits of extracorporeal shockwave treatment (ESWT).

Numerous investigations have been carried out to assess the safety and efficacy of ESWT in tendinitis.

Randomized clinical trials are conspicuously absent in this field. One important motivator is the inadequacy of current motor development methods. The non-invasiveness, affordability, and safety of shock wave therapy devices improve their potential for profit for manufacturers.

Global Shock Wave Therapy Devices Market: Key Players

These companies expand their regional footprint in the global market by partnering with other companies and making strategic acquisitions. The following companies are well-known participants in the global shock wave therapy devices market:



EMS Electro Medical Systems S.A.

BTL Corporate

Dornier MedTech GmbH

Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH

Siemens AG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Inceler Medikal Co. Ltd Guangzhou Longest Science & Technology Co.

Market Trends for Shock Wave Therapy Devices



A common non-invasive treatment for several diseases is extracorporeal shockwave therapy (ESWT). In addition to being used to treat foot and ankle conditions, it can also be used to treat kidney stones. Many conditions, such as plantar fasciitis, Achilles tendinitis, and chronic tendonitis, can be treated with ESWT.

Although athletes are the major victims of these ailments, average people can also be affected, especially those who lead an active lifestyle and overuse their muscles. Tennis elbow and other musculoskeletal issues have also been treated with ESWT. ESWL, or extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy, is the fundamental technique employed in this therapy.

Since its founding, the Food and Drug Administration of the United States (FDA) has approved the use of extracorporeal shockwave therapy machines to treat plantar fasciitis and lateral epicondylitis. The first gadget on the market was the electro-hydraulic one, followed by several electro-magnetic shockwave machines and a piezo-electric device. These devices apply targeted pressure pulses to injured tissue and joints. These devices differ primarily in their focus zones and sound fields. Notwithstanding their differences, these devices work similarly to generate shock waves that promote healing. Depending on the situation, the intensity of shock waves and focus change.

Customization Request for the Research Report:

Global Market for Shock Wave Therapy Devices: Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the shock wave therapy devices market throughout the region. These are:



North America led the global shock wave therapy market share in 2022. The North American market is being driven by the rising aging population of the country, the increasing usage of shock wave therapy for pain relief, and the growth in kidney stone and erectile dysfunction cases. Throughout the projection period, a rise in the use of low-intensity extracorporeal shock wave therapy in the United States is anticipated to propel additional market advancement. The market prognosis for shock wave therapy devices in Asia Pacific is anticipated to be overwhelmingly favorable. Due in large part to the healthcare industry's faster-than-average rate of technical advancement, Japan dominated the Asia Pacific market. Over the projected year, the China market is also anticipated to grow significantly.

Global Shock Wave Therapy Devices Market Segmentation

Technology

Focused Shock Wave Generation



Electromagnetic Shock Wave Generation (EMSG)

Electrohydraulic Shock Wave Generation (EHSG) Piezoelectric Shock Wave Generation (PSG)



Radial or Ballistic Shock Wave Generation Combined Shock Wave Generation

Application



Orthopedic

Cardiology

Erectile Dysfunction

Urology Others

Modality



Portable Shock Wave Device Fixed Shock Wave Device

End User



Hospitals

Clinics

Rehab Centers Others

Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Buy this Premium Research Report @

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Cell Therapy Market - The global market was valued at USD 10 Bn in 2022 and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.7 % from 2022 to 2032 and reach USD 54.6 Bn by the end of 2032

Digital Stethoscope Market - The industry was valued at USD 61.2 Mn in 2021 and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9 % from 2022 to 2031 and reach 118.5 Mn by the end of 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website:

Blog:

Email: ...