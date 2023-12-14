Kerala Chalachitra Academy In Disarray As Members Seek Removal Of Chairman

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 14 (IANS) Trouble is brewing in the premier Malayalam film body - Kerala State Chalachitra Academy - as nine out of the 15-member board have sought the removal of Renjith as the chairman of the academy.

This meeting took place on the penultimate day of the 28th International Film Festival of Kerala. When this meeting was going on, Renjith was present in his room next door to the meeting venue.

For a while things have been blowing hot and cold in the academy and things flared up when award winning film director Biju resigned from the post of director of the Kerala State Film Development Corporation.

The reason why he quit were the curt remarks made by Renjith about Biju's film that was screened at the ongoing film festival.

Incidentally, after Biju protested, State Minister of Films Saji Cherian intervened and promised that things will be sorted out.

Now with the festival to end on Friday and when the academy gets back to its routine work, this issue is certainly going to surface as the first shot has been fired when the majority of the board of the academy want Renjith to step down.

