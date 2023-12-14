Goa: Youth Arrested For Kicking Private Part Of Two Policemen

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, Dec 14 (IANS) Goa Police have arrested a youth for allegedly assaulting two policemen in Agonda, South Goa.

Canacona Police said that they received a complaint from Alam Badshah -- who was transporting tiles -- that on his way to Agonda a taxi parked on the road was obstructing him, leading the taxi owner assaulting him.

The accused person has been identified as Rushikesh Pagi (25) resident of Agonda-Canacona.

“We immediately sent a team, wherein the accused person assaulted a constable. Later we sent more police including a Sub Inspector (SI). He even assaulted the SI, biting his chest and kicking his private part which led to his arrest,” police Inspector Chandrakant Gawas told IANS.

“He also threatened police of dire consequences,” police said, adding that the incident occurred on Wednesday night.

Police said that an investigation is underway.

