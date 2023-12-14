CBI Searches 10 Locations In Bengal Coal Pilferage Case

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 14 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday carried out searches at 10 locations in West Bengal in an on-going investigation of a case related to coal pilferage scam.

CBI Spokesperson said that the agency conducted searches at more than 10 locations including at Kolkata, Burnpur, Purulia, Durgapur and Malda in West Bengal.

The official said that incriminating documents and articles including property documents, mobile phones were recovered during the searches.

CBI had registered the case on November 27, 2020 against six accused on the allegations of illegal mining and pilferage of coal from Railway siding and ECL leasehold areas.

In this case, the CBI had earlier filed two chargesheets.

