Venezuela-Vietnam Agricultural Alliance Strengthens

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Venezuela and Vietnam have embarked on a significant journey of agricultural cooperation.



This initiative, led by Venezuela's Minister of Agriculture and Lands, Wilmar Castro , aims to promote sustainable development in the rural areas of both countries.



The agreement recognizes the pivotal role of the agricultural sector in driving sustainable economic growth in these regions.



Under this new partnership, Venezuela intends to expand its rice production area from 300,000 to 500,000 hectares.



This expansion signifies a major step in enhancing the country's agricultural productivity.



Additionally, Venezuela plans to progress in soy production and genetic improvement. These advancements are vital for the country's agricultural diversification.







Furthermore, the focus on improving corn production, a staple in the Venezuelan diet, highlights the commitment to addressing food security and sovereignty.



This element of the agreement underlines the importance of domestic crop production in ensuring a stable food supply.



The collaboration was formalized during the First International Rice Festival in Vietnam's Hau Giang province.



This festival serves as a global agricultural platform, fostering commercial exchanges and knowledge sharing.



It represents an opportunity for both countries to engage with international agricultural stakeholders.



This bilateral agreement stands as a testament to the potential of international cooperation in enhancing agricultural practices.



It illustrates how strategic partnerships can mutually benefit countries by sharing expertise and technology, ultimately leading to improved agricultural trade and development.



Venezuela and Vietnam's agricultural partnership highlights global collaboration for sustainable rural economies and development through knowledge exchange.







