Lula Appoints Fourth Minister To Brazil’S Supreme Court

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The appointment of Flávio Dino, Brazil's Minister of Justice, to the Supreme Federal Court (STF) by the Senate marks a significant development in the Brazilian judiciary.



With Dino's approval, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT, left) has now appointed four of the eleven justices of the STF, constituting over one-third of the Court's composition.



Flávio Dino's nomination was confirmed on December 13, 2023, with a Senate vote of 47 in favor and 31 against, along with two abstentions.



He is eligible to serve on the Court until April 2043, when he will reach the compulsory retirement age of 75.



His nomination was initially supported by 17 votes to 10 in the Senate's Commission on Constitution and Justice (CCJ).







This appointment follows former President Dilma Rousseff's trend, who nominated three current STF judges, including the current President, Roberto Barroso.



When combining the nominations made by Lula and Rousseff, a majority of the ST justices are appointees of the Workers' Party (PT).



In addition to Dino, Lula appointed Cristiano Zanin earlier this year, who was approved by the Senate in June.



Justices Dias Toffoli and Cármen Lúcia were also chosen by Lula during his previous terms as president.



Flávio Dino fills the vacancy left by Justice Rosa Weber, who retired in September. Weber was nominated by Rousseff during her first term.



This pattern of appointments reflects the long-term influence of the Workers' Party on Brazil's highest court, shaping its composition and potentially its judicial decisions.

