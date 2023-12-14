Venezuelan And Guyanese Presidents Confront Today Border Dispute

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro and Guyana's President Irfaan Ali plan to meet today to discuss their border disagreement.



The meeting is scheduled for Thursday in São Vicente and the Grenadines, set at 10 a.m. (11 a.m. Brasília time).



However, controversy has emerged before the meeting.



Guyana's President Ali stated he won't discuss the territorial Esequibo matter with Maduro.



He emphasized the CIJ's role (International Court of Justice) in resolving the border controversy.



On the other hand, Maduro seeks to address U.S. military involvement in Guyana, viewing it as support for the country.







The meeting's organization involves CELAC and CARICOM, aiming to resolve the tensions between Venezuela and Guyana.



The dispute revolves around the Esequibo territory, lingering for over a century, escalated by a contentious Venezuelan referendum.



Despite claims by Maduro from the referendum results, this does not align with international law.



The International Court of Justice has reviewed this territorial dispute, although Venezuela doesn't acknowledge its jurisdiction.



The tension spiked after ExxonMobil's discovery of substantial oil reserves in the region in 2015.



Venezuela's recent moves include issuing oil extraction licenses and declaring Tumeremo as the capital of Guiana Esequiba.



This meeting comes amid escalating tensions that prompted UN Security Council discussion and Brazil's increased military presence.

MENAFN14122023007421016031ID1107597925