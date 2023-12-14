Brazil Pioneers South America’S First Satellite Launch Vehicle

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Akaer's recent contract with FINEP, a Brazilian public development company, signifies a groundbreaking achievement for Brazil's space program.



The company is set to develop a small launch vehicle capable of transporting nano and microsatellites into orbit.



Announced in Brasilia, this marks a significant step forward in Brazil's space capabilities, pioneering technology in South America.



The project is backed by a substantial $35 million investment over three years, making it one of Brazil's largest-ever innovation subsidies.



This investment underscores the project's significance for the nation's technological advancement.



The launch vehicle's construction is crucial for Brazil, granting increased autonomy in space exploration , a field currently dominated by only 13 countries worldwide.





Wealth of Experience

Akaer Group, with its headquarters in São José dos Campos, São Paulo, brings a wealth of experience to this project.



The company has a 31-year history of developing cutting-edge technologies for aerospace and defense sectors and has established business relationships in over 20 countries.



Its involvement in the Brazilian Space Program includes participation in all satellite projects of the CBERS family.



It was developed in partnership with China, as well as in the AMAZONIA 1 project and the SGDC satellite, produced by Thales Alenia Space for Brazil.



The company's recent work includes the VCUB1 project, Brazil's first high-performance nanosatellite developed with Visiona, an Embraer joint venture.



Akaer's historical contributions to space technology also feature producing components for NASA's AQUA project.



The anticipated prototype of this launch vehicle is designed to carry a minimum of five kilograms of payload to equatorial orbit, with operations launching from Brazilian territory.



This aligns with the burgeoning nano and microsatellite market, which is expected to reach $6.7 billion by 2027, showcasing the project's broad impact on science and industries.



This initiative positions Brazil as a South American space tech development leader, highlighting its dedication to innovation and rising global space market presence.

